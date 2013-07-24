DUBAI, July 24 Here are factors that may affect Middle East stock markets Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks tentative, dollar treads water as China PMI eyed

* Oil rises in volatile spread trading

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai's Drake & Scull hits record high, UAE mkts rise

* Gold eases after four days of gains as dollar firms

* Clashes on Syria, spying mark debate on U.S. defense funding bill

* Al Qaeda says it freed 500 inmates in Iraq jail-break

* Syria's opposition leaders lobby Paris for advanced weapons

* Diluted Hezbollah terror listing by EU is largely symbolic

* U.S. court invalidates passport law on status of Jerusalem

* Vote deals lethal blow to Poland's kosher meat industry

* U.N. chemical arms chief arrives in Beirut before Syria trip

* Pan-Kurdish congress planned to unify ranks amid regional turmoil

* Blast heard in downtown Tripoli - witness

* South Sudan warns oil shutdown might destroy pipelines

* Turkish central bank raises rates to stem lira outflows

* Turkey to remove upper limit on repo auctions from July 24

* Iran offers India $1 bln sovereign guarantee for oil shipments

* Jordan buys 100,000 T feed barley in tender-trade

* Turkish troops kill civilian trying to cross into Syria

* Syria tenders to buy 276,000 T white sugar

* Iraqi oil flows resume in pipeline to Turkey -shipping source

* India's Iranian oil imports more than halve in June -trade

* Iran condemns EU's blacklisting of Hezbollah

EGYPT

* Bomb at Egypt police station kills one, injures 17

* In an uncertain Egypt, street artists rein in their outrage

* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for September shipment

* Egypt seeks deferred payment for wheat-Russian lobby

* At least nine die in Cairo violence, 2 killed in Sinai

* UN says Egypt crackdown closes 80 percent of Gaza tunnels

* Egypt must protect Christians from turmoil-rights groups

* U.S. Senate plan would keep aid to Egypt, with conditions

* Al Jazeera accuses Egypt authorities of intimidation campaign

* Israel beefs up rocket defences on Egypt border

* In Egypt turmoil, start-up firms find ways to flourish

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Vivendi kicks off wider revamp with Maroc sale deal

* UAE bank NBAD misses forecasts with profit rise

* Abu Dhabi power plant to price project bond Thursday

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's NBK reports rise in Q2 net, misses estimates

* Kuwait's Gulf Bank posts 17 pct rise in Q2 net profit

QATAR

* Qatar concerned over continued bloodshed in Egypt-QNA

* Qatar's CBQ Q2 net profit dips on higher provisions

* Fitch upgrades Alternatifbank on ownership change

* Qatar's Barwa Real Estate names new board chairman

* Qatar lender Masraf al Rayan Q2 net profit up 13.3 pct

OMAN

* Sultan of Oman pardons people jailed for 2011 protests

* Oman to invite bids for $3.5 bln steam cracker -sources

(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)