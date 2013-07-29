UPDATE 2-EU open to compromise on some parts of mobile industry agenda
DUBAI, July 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japanese stocks knocked lower by firmer yen
* Oil slips on worries about Chinese demand
* MIDEAST STOCKS-OCI pulls Egypt down after violence; most Gulf mkts soft
* Israeli-Palestinian peace talks to resume after three years
* Indyk expected to be named new U.S. Middle East envoy
* Turkish police detain 7 protesters in and around Istanbul park
* Al Shabaab claim attack on Turkish mission in Somalia, three dead
* Tunisian opposition may set up rival "salvation government"
* Protesters halt oil flow to Mellitah complex in Libya
* Some 100 prisoners recaptured out of 1,100 in Libyan jail break
* Afghan eyes Iran deal to boost trade to Europe, India
* Hang Lung denies in talks to buy Israel's Clal Insurance stake
* Bomb attack halts oil flow through Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline-Iraq officials
* Drone strike kills four militants in Yemen - residents
* Suicide bomber kills 8 Kurdish security forces personnel in Iraq
* African Development Bank head says Zimbabwe can't afford chaos, uncertainty
EGYPT
* EU's Ashton on mediation mission to Egypt
* Supporters of Egypt's ousted president march in defiance of army
* Turkey's Erdogan slams EU for stance on Egypt bloodshed
* Egypt's Brotherhood stands ground after killings
* Egypt minister wants Brothers in politics, not arms
* Egypt's T-bill yields dip for 4th week, trend not seen sustainable
* OCI NV buyout nets over 97 pct of Egypt's Orascom
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi lender UNB's Q2 profit rises 7.2 pct
* Etihad concedes ground to help get India approval for Jet deal - Economic Times
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia awards $22.5 bln contracts to build Riyadh metro
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Zain Q2 net profit falls 14 pct
* Liberals, smaller tribes win seats in Kuwait vote after boycott
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain orders tougher penalties ahead of protests
* Aluminium Bahrain Q2 net income dips 42 pct
QATAR
* Britain's SFO to receive funding for Barclays probe-FT
