BRIEF-Merus Labs responds to Reuters News article
* Currently using Rothschild to provide investment banking and financial advisory services
DUBAI, July 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks waver, dollar pushes higher ahead of Fed meeting
* Oil steadies after weekly slide, Europe outages support
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt slips for fourth session; Gulf mkts mixed
* Gunmen kill 8 Tunisian troops as political tensions grow
* Iran nominee seen as olive branch to United States
* Kerry seeks 'reasonable compromises' in Israeli-Palestinian talks
* Syria says army retakes Homs district from rebels
* Iraq headed for 1st annual oil output drop in three years
* Oil exports "normal" at Libya's two main ports
* Bank of Israel holds rates in first meeting without Fischer
* Vimpelcom sells Africa assets, eyes Pakistan telco Warid-sources
* OPEC says 2012 exports jump on higher output, record price
* Wave of car bombings target Iraqi Shi'ites, killing 60
* S.Korea's Daewoo E&C wins $709 mln Iraq gas field contract
* Raiffeisen may take Mideast fund as partner, CEO says
* Yemen's main crude oil pipeline repaired, resumes pumping - officials
EGYPT
* Republican lawmakers push U.S. Senate leaders over aid to Egypt
* White House condemns Egyptian violence, killing of protesters
* Egypt sides defiant as EU envoy seeks compromise
* Egypt plans quick steps to spur economy, then "Marshall Plan"
* Egypt's pound strengthens at Monday's central bank forex sale
* Egypt's new top general stirs echoes of Nasser
* Egyptian 5-yr CDS rise 23 bps to 782 bps-Markit
TURKEY
* Cukurova granted more time to pay for Turkcell shares
* Lira stability key as Turkish central bank enters tightening cycle
* Malaysian state fund buys 90 pct stake in Turkey's Acibadem
* Turkish July consumer confidence rises 2.9 pct-stats office
* Turkey's TAV qualifies to bid for LaGuardia airport tender
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Jet Airways wins key approval for Etihad deal
* Dubai's Emaar second-quarter net profit up 10 pct, beats estimates
* Dubai June airport passenger traffic rises 17.5 pct y/y
* Etisalat says affiliate interested in Pakistan mobile operator
SAUDI ARABIA
* S.Korea's Samsung C&T wins $2 bln order in Saudi Arabia
* Salini Impregilo team wins $6 bln Saudi subway project
* Servant was well-treated, say lawyers for Saudi princess in U.S. trafficking case
* Zain Saudi extends $2.3 bln loan by five years
* Saudi's Sedco to distribute Islamic funds via private banks
* Saudi Prince Alwaleed warns against falling oil demand
* Italy's Ansaldo STS wins $680 million contract in Saudi Arabia
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's emir reappoints PM after election
BAHRAIN
* Jordan Islamic Bank Q2 net profit up 21 pct
QATAR
* Industries Qatar posts 6.5 pct drop in Q2 net profit
* Qatar CBQ seeks nod to buy 4.2 pct public stake in Alternatifbank
* Ecuador international Benitez dies aged 27
