UPDATE 1-Toshiba's Westinghouse should decide on Chapter 11 by end-March -Japan Finmin
* Could face delisting if it misses extension until March 27 (Recasts and writes through)
DUBAI Aug 1 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, commodities up on China PMI; dlr off 6-wk low
* U.S. crude oil higher driven by late technical rally
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi rises to near 16-mth high; other mkts mixed
* U.S. House passes Iran sanctions bill to slash oil exports
* Yemen's president meets senators as U.S. grapples with Guantanamo detainee issue
* U.N. says chemical weapons inspectors to visit three Syrian sites
* Jet fuel imports from Gulf exempt from duty-Commission
* Lebanon extends army chief term to avoid power vacuum
* Iran grants Syria $3.6 bln credit to buy oil products
* Israeli deputy cenbank chief Flug says to step down in a month
* Tunisian minister resigns, pressure on government grows
* Libya says oil output drops 70 pct to 330,000 bpd due to protests
* Russia's Putin to meet new Iranian president in September
* HSBC hits regulatory issues over Iraq business exit
* Turkish lira weakens on stronger than expected U.S. data
* Turkish June trade deficit widens less than forecast
* Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on verge of serious problems -regulator
* Iraqi Kirkuk oil flows halted again - Iraqi officials
* India's MRPL aims to resume Iran oil imports from Aug -source
* Private equity fundraising for emerging markets halves in H1-report
* Industry body launches manual for Islamic credit unions
EGYPT
* Egypt's rulers want to break up Brotherhood vigils
* U.S. to go ahead with joint military exercise in Egypt
* U.S. State Department urges Egypt to respect right peaceful assembly
* Egyptian gas diverted from factories to power plants - paper
* Kenya says tea export volumes unaffected by Egypt unrest
* Egypt's "Third Square" protests reject army, Islamists
* Egypt's pound strengthens at Wednesday forex sale
* Egypt M2 money supply expands 18.4 pct in year to end-June
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Malaysia's BIMB to pay $884 mln for full control of Bank Islam
* Abu Dhabi energy firm TAQA swings to Q2 loss
* DP World says H1 consolidated volumes down 5.7 pct
* Dubai's Abraaj Group sells stake in Ghana's HFC Bank
SAUDI ARABIA
* Billionaire Saudi prince loses UK court battle over Gaddafi jet
* Saudi Arabia bourse to close for Eid holiday
* Rights group condemns lashing, jailing of Saudi blogger on Islam
* Moody's comments on Bank Al-Jazira's successful transformation to an Islamic bank
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain Petroleum says hydrocracker back on after brief outage
QATAR
* Qatar Dreamliner returns to service after 10-day hiatus
* D.Bank, Borletti sell Printemps for 1.75 bln euros -source
Oman
* Oman crude OSP rises to $103.59/bbl for September
* Could face delisting if it misses extension until March 27 (Recasts and writes through)
CHICAGO, March 9 Four individual investors of Peabody Energy Corp are accusing the company, certain hedge funds and other parties involved in the coal producer's Chapter 11 bankruptcy of breaching their fiduciary duties, according to a lawsuit filed on Thursday.
WASHINGTON, March 9 U.S. congressional panels in the House and Senate on Thursday approved - with bipartisan support - a handful of bills aimed at helping companies raise capital, a sign that Congress may be able to approach financial regulatory reform on a piecemeal basis without awaiting a blockbuster bill.