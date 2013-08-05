UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
DUBAI Aug 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, dollar soft after US jobs data
* Crude slips as weak jobs data revives demand growth worries
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rises to 5-month high on political compromise hopes
* Gold steady as weak U.S. jobs data supports
* U.S. extends embassy closings, lawmakers say threat serious
* Thirty killed in heavy fighting in Syrian mountains
* Two soldiers, militant killed in Tunisia turmoil
* Iran, U.S. signal will to engage as new president sworn in
* Israel's Netanyahu lampooned for failing to fill top central bank job
* Syria limits foreign currency use, threatens traders with jail
* Israeli-Palestinian riddle won't answer Middle East's wider woes
* Turkish court to announce verdicts in Ergenekon conspiracy case
EGYPT
* Former U.S. ambassador to Syria considered for Egypt -sources
* Egypt news agency confirms envoys met Shater
* Bombs damage two shrines in Egypt's Sinai
* Egypt mediation gathers pace but Brotherhood leaders face trial
* Egypt's T-bill yields tumble for 5th week
* Former Egypt stock exchange chief to reassume post
* U.S. senator urges Egypt's military to hold elections quickly
* Yemeni Nobel Peace Prize winner barred from entering Egypt
KUWAIT
* Kuwait forms new Cabinet, includes six royals
* Kuwait's Kout buys British roadside dining chain Little Chef
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's Union Properties Q2 net profit rises 36 pct
* Dubai Islamic Bank shares move narrowly after Q2 profit beat
* Dana Gas Q2 net profit slides 45 percent
* Dubai developer Deyaar Q2 net profit rises 47 pct
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Electricity signs $3.2 bln contract with S.Korea's HHI
* Saudi Arabia bars Sudan's Bashir from entering airspace
* TABLE-Saudi June imports +0.2 pct, non-oil exports +6.4 pct
* Saudi Arabia to spend $800 mln on land for Riyadh metro
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's Al Baraka Bank Q2 net rises 11 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
