DUBAI Aug 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan shares rise, yen weakens on corporate tax report

* Brent steady under $109, eye on Libya and U.S. data

* Gold eases after sharp jump, still near 3-week high

* Blue chips drag down Dubai; political hopes support Egypt

* Top corporates to dominate reopened Turkey bond pipeline

* Emerging market CDS trade volume up globally; Europe drops in Q2

* Libya's Es Sider oil terminal to resume exports this wk -deputy oil min

* Settlement expansion clouds peace talks, Palestinian prisoners to be freed

* U.S. eyeing Syrian opposition alliances, chemical weapons moves

* IMF agrees Pakistan can seek $6.6 bn -Finance Ministry officials

* Turkish PM's office denies reports Erdogan was hospitalised

* European refiners slash runs in face of soaring crude prices

* India HPCL to resume Iran oil imports if insurance solved

* Rouhani defends cabinet choices in Iran parliament debate

EGYPT

* Mursi supporters stand firm, brace for Egypt crackdown

* Post-Mursi Egypt curbs Palestinian visits from Islamist-led Gaza

* Yields on Egypt 3-year, 7-year bonds dip despite turmoil

* Egyptian pound inches up at forex sale

* Some Egypt businesses thrive in crush of economic downturn

SAUDI ARABIA

* Deutsche, HSBC tussle with Saudi telco on $1.2 bln loan -sources

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai developer Emaar's housing and land sales double

* Ex-CIMB executive takes helm at UAE lender RAKBANK - sources

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain will "forcefully confront" planned Aug. 14 protests - PM

* SPECIAL REPORT-In Bahrain, a U.S. prisoner's dilemma

QATAR

* Qatari LNG tanker Bu Samra en route to UK - AIS