DUBAI Aug 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar holds gains into Asia, Tokyo stocks rise

* Brent slips below $110 on US stimulus outlook, but supply worries support

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia leads reopening Gulf markets higher

* Gold steady after 1 pct fall, stimulus concerns linger

* Tunisian secularists and Islamists in rival rallies, no clashes

* Talks resume as Israel frees Palestinians, pursues settlements

* Protesting Berbers force their way into Libyan parliament

* Turkish bond yields rise, auctions draw weak demand

EGYPT

* Egypt's CIB Q2 net rises 28 pct to 671 million EGP

* Pro-Mursi protester shot dead as Egypt standoff intensifies

* Egypt restores ex-generals' role in provinces

* Egypt's GB Auto profits nearly wiped out by political, economic crisis

* Egypt's FIHC buys 52,000 T soybean oil in tender -trade

* Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood says open to talks on crisis

* Yemeni Nobel winner says Egypt coup deadly for Arab democracy

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi's Alkhabeer eyes regional investments, bourse listing

* TABLE-Saudi July inflation edges up to 3.7 pct y/y

* Saudi feud too bitter for new Iran president to fix

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi developer Aldar's CEO to step down

* Barclays considers potential sale of UAE retail business

* UAE lifts ban on loan transfers for nationals -bankers

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain tightens security ahead of planned protests