DUBAI Aug 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, stocks slip on Fed stimulus uncertainty

* Brent prices climb towards $111 as Egypt unrest stokes supply fears

* Gold gains on U.S. inflation data, SPDR inflows

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Political violence pushes Egypt down 1.7 pct; Qatar outperforms

* U.N. says chemical weapons investigators to visit Syria imminently

* U.S. agrees to provide loan guarantees for Jordan bond issuance

* Libya says oil output drops more, another field shut

* Tunisian ruling party leader calls for non-partisan cabinet

* Crude oil flows restart through Iraq-Turkey pipeline

EGYPT

* Egypt seethes under curfew after hundreds killed

* U.S. weighs canceling military exercise with Egypt

* ElBaradei quits Egypt government, other liberals stay

* Over 200 dead after Egypt forces crush protest camps

* Two journalists killed in Cairo violence

* West warned Egypt's Sisi to the end: don't do it

* US condemns killings of Egypt protesters, Turkey wants UN action

* Gold miner Centamin's shares drop as Egypt crisis escalates

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Telecom unit picks Moelis to advise on $1.2 bln loan -sources

QATAR

* Qatar condemns attack on Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood protest camp

* Afghan peace negotiator doubtful of new Doha talks with Taliban

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Air Berlin narrows Q2 operating loss

* Mubadala may buy some assets of Brazil's EBX, seeks partners

* TABLE-UAE July inflation steady at 1.3 pct

* TABLE-Dubai July inflation steady at 1.6 pct y/y

BAHRAIN

* Police fire teargas, birdshot at Bahrain demonstrators

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait June inflation flat at 3.0 percent y/y

* Kuwait bans cleric's TV show after sectarian remarks