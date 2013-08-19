DUBAI Aug 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flatline, fear more Fed confusion

* Oil slips toward $107, Egypt unrest supports

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt tumbles 3.9 pct after bloodshed

* Gold hovers near 2-mth high on U.S. data, SPDR inflows

* Turkish bank watchdog plans measures to control credit card use

* In turnaround, ruling Tunisia Islamists will meet rivals

* U.N. chemical weapons inspectors to start work in Syria on Monday

* Yemen says 18 foreign oil firms qualified to bid for 20 blocks

* Iran faces one-third budget shortfall-officials

* Japan's crude import cuts to intensify Mideast contest for China

EGYPT

* Egypt's Brotherhood cries foul over prison deaths

* EU weighs aid, commercial links with Egypt

* Egypt death toll grows, Muslim Brotherhood prisoners die

* Egypt seen as graveyard of Islamist ambitions for power

* Egypt government says 79 people died in violence Saturday -report

* GM, BASF reopen in Egypt, Electrolux plans partial resumption

* Army chief to Mursi supporters: Egypt has room for everyone

* Crackdown on Brotherhood makes Cairo a ghost town after dark

* Egypt stocks slide 2.5 pct on political bloodshed

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia warns against pressing Egypt on crackdown

* Saudi prince fires celebrity TV preacher for Brotherhood links

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's Union Properties shares jump 11 pct on massive volume

* TABLE-UAE June money supply growth fastest since April 2009

QATAR

* Former FA chairman suggests World Cup re-bidding process

BAHRAIN

* Five Bahraini security officers injured by homemade bomb in village

OMAN

* Hungarian airline Solyom to launch charter flights in September