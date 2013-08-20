(Adds Egypt item, updates oil report)

DUBAI Aug 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Cloudy Fed outlook looms over Asian markets

* Brent slips below $110 on Fed policy concerns; Egypt supports

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar back above 10,000; Egypt stabilises

* Turkish central bank, eager not to stifle growth, seen holding rates

* U.S., Russian officials to meet in The Hague on Syria

* Assad's forces push back rebels in Syria's Alawite mountains

* Syrian Kurd exodus to Iraq raises prospect of cross-border action

* Turkish equities fall on banking regulation changes

* Turkish companies eye stake in Serbia's Telekom

* Iran may be limiting sensitive nuclear stockpile - diplomats

* Tunisia's El Wifack plans to become Islamic bank

EGYPT

* Egyptian authorities arrest Muslim Brotherhood leader

* Egypt security forces kill journalist after curfew starts

* U.N.'s Ban 'deeply disturbed' by Muslim Brotherhood deaths in Egypt

* Sharp asks Japanese employees at partner factory outside Cairo to leave Egypt-Nikkei

* Egypt's Mubarak may be freed; US warns on Brotherhood

* Moody's downgrades Italcementi, cites worries over Egypt

* Breakingviews: Gulf aid limits West's sway on Egypt

* Egyptian lawyers call for investigation into deaths of 37 Islamists

* EU foreign ministers to discuss how to press Egypt over bloodshed

* Egyptian pound strengthens at forex sale, weakens on black market

* At least 24 policemen killed in blast in Egypt's Sinai, sources say

* Egyptian authorities arrest Muslim Brotherhood leader

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi says to fill financial gap from any Western sanctions on Egypt

* Saudi Electricity to replace CEO with Aramco executive

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi's Mubadala unit to develop oil field in Thailand

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi July inflation at 6-mth high of 1.1 pct y/y

QATAR

* Qatar government spending growth slows sharply in 2012/13

KUWAIT

* Kuwait to deport 9 Egyptians over protest against Cairo crackdown-source

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain Investcorp sells Skrill to CVC Capital for 600 mln euros

* Bahrain's Arcapita sells 3PD Holding to XPO Logistics

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman June bank lending growth rebounds from 3-year low

* Moody's: Oman's robust growth outlook and sound fiscal metrics support creditworthiness (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)