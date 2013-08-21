DUBAI Aug 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks get lull in selling, sentiment skittish

* Brent crude holds above $110, eyes on Fed

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Muslim Brotherhood leader's arrest boosts Egypt

* Gold pares earlier losses, silver falls on Fed speculation

* Iraqi Kurdistan sets quota for Syria refugees -aid groups

* Assad's forces counter rebel gains in Syria's Deir al-Zor

* Israel, Palestinians hold third round of peace talks

* Turkish central bank hikes lending rate in bid to stem lira slide

* India central bank allows non-bank Islamic finance firm

* U.N. fails to bridge Israeli-Arab divide on nuclear-free region

* Turkish treasury issues 1.817 bln lira sukuk

EGYPT

* EU foreign ministers weigh Egypt aid, policy at emergency talks

* U.S. takes tougher line with Egypt but denies aid cut

* Egyptian court could free Mubarak as crisis deepens

* Egypt's ElBaradei to face court for 'betrayal of trust'

* Egypt to use Gulf billions to spur economy

* Erdogan angers U.S., Israel, Egypt with Mursi defence

* Egypt's political strife puts Christians in peril

* Egypt crackdown weakens Brotherhood, but may not crush it

* In Egypt, flickers of a new Islamist insurgency

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi border guards shoot Yemeni in border clash -tribal chief

* Saudi's Bahri signs MoU with Aramco, Sembcorp Marine for yard project

* Textron wins $641 mln deal to build Saudi cluster bombs

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's Arabtec hires former Aldar chief executive

* Dubai utility DEWA plans coal-fuelled power plant

* UAE healthcare firm NMC Health's first-half net profit up 17 pct

QATAR

* Qatar sends second shipment of LNG to Egypt