UPDATE 1-UK construction holds pace in Feb, but orders slow and costs soar - PMI
DUBAI, Sept 2 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares, Aussie dlr buoyed by China data, yen retreats
* Oil slips more than $1 as Syria worries ease
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai leads regional recovery as Syria strike put to vote
* MIDEAST MONEY-Islamic finance down, not out in post-Mursi Egypt
* Gold falls 1 pct as possible U.S. strike on Syria delayed
* Obama and aides confront skeptical Congress on Syria strike
* USS Nimitz carrier group rerouted for possible help with Syria
* Arab states urge action against Syrian government
* GM sees auto industry slowing in turbulent Middle East
* Libya protests threaten stability as oil output dives
* Iraq's August oil exports rise helped by southern fields
* HSBC to cease wealth management business in some MidEast countries
* Turkish August exports rise 1.4 pct to $10.59 billion -exporters
EGYPT
* Egypt sends Mursi to trial as new constitution advances
* Egypt names key constitution panel with few Islamists
* Yields on Egypt's T-bills fall as Egyptian pound liquidity rises
* Egypt's Maridive cuts Q2 loss on higher revenue, lower costs
* Egypt arrests three after gun attack on ship in Suez Canal -source
* Egypt says preparing timetable for energy debts
* Egypt's EFG Hermes says it lost 29 mln EGP in second quarter
* Egypt's FIHC seeking 20,000 T soyoil and 20,000 T sunflower oil
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's ENOC loses deal to fuel U.S. military jets
* UAE lender RAKBANK confirms ex-CIMB executive as new CEO
* UAE's Etihad sees clearance for Jet deal, extends deadline
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudis back international intervention against Assad
* Attackers torch Saudi religious police building
* Zain Saudi appoints telecoms veteran Kabbani as CEO
QATAR
* Egypt expels Al Jazeera journalists in crackdown on Qatari channel
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Warba Bank to list on stock market Sept. 3
* UK construction growth improves, driven by civil engineering
