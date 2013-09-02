DUBAI, Sept 2 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares, Aussie dlr buoyed by China data, yen retreats

* Oil slips more than $1 as Syria worries ease

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai leads regional recovery as Syria strike put to vote

* MIDEAST MONEY-Islamic finance down, not out in post-Mursi Egypt

* Gold falls 1 pct as possible U.S. strike on Syria delayed

* Obama and aides confront skeptical Congress on Syria strike

* USS Nimitz carrier group rerouted for possible help with Syria

* Arab states urge action against Syrian government

* GM sees auto industry slowing in turbulent Middle East

* Libya protests threaten stability as oil output dives

* Iraq's August oil exports rise helped by southern fields

* HSBC to cease wealth management business in some MidEast countries

* Turkish August exports rise 1.4 pct to $10.59 billion -exporters

EGYPT

* Egypt sends Mursi to trial as new constitution advances

* Egypt names key constitution panel with few Islamists

* Yields on Egypt's T-bills fall as Egyptian pound liquidity rises

* Egypt's Maridive cuts Q2 loss on higher revenue, lower costs

* Egypt arrests three after gun attack on ship in Suez Canal -source

* Egypt says preparing timetable for energy debts

* Egypt's EFG Hermes says it lost 29 mln EGP in second quarter

* Egypt's FIHC seeking 20,000 T soyoil and 20,000 T sunflower oil

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's ENOC loses deal to fuel U.S. military jets

* UAE lender RAKBANK confirms ex-CIMB executive as new CEO

* UAE's Etihad sees clearance for Jet deal, extends deadline

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudis back international intervention against Assad

* Attackers torch Saudi religious police building

* Zain Saudi appoints telecoms veteran Kabbani as CEO

QATAR

* Egypt expels Al Jazeera journalists in crackdown on Qatari channel

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Warba Bank to list on stock market Sept. 3