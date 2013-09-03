DUBAI, Sept 3 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia markets lifted by upbeat data; yen
eases
* Oil ekes gain, reversing early rout on easing Syria risk
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt heads declines as caution returns;
most Gulf mkts down
* Gold slips for fourth session as Syria worries, strong
data weigh
* As Obama pushes to punish Syria, lawmakers fear deep U.S.
involvement
* USS Nimitz carrier group sails into Red Sea in 'prudent'
move
* Syria tenders fail, raising doubt over Assad ability to
buy food
* U.N. team visits Iranian dissident camp in Iraq after
killings
* Turkey's Dogan submits bid to buy 53 pct Digiturk stake
* Libya imports fuel to keep the power on
* Dozens escape from Tunisian prison in sign of insecurity
* Turkish energy minister says oil needs to fall $10/bbl
* Russia sending spy ship to Mediterranean - Interfax
EGYPT
* Egypt's Brotherhood under legal threat as bomb hits
central Cairo
* Egypt's Palm Hills to increase capital
* Shippers brace for more Suez turmoil after vessel attack
* Egypt government borrowing costs fall at auction
* Egypt's pound firms slightly on official and black markets
* Improvised bomb wounds two at Cairo police station
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai close to sale of Fontainebleau hotel in Miami
* Dubai World names new CEO for Istithmar investment unit
* Malaysia's c.bank rejects BIMB's sukuk proposal for Bank
Islam
* Dubai's Drake wins $113 mln Louvre Abu Dhabi museum
contract
* Dubai crude Aug average rises to 6-mth high of
$107.11/bbl-traders
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain sovereign fund Mumtalakat signs $250mln loan
refinancing
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Aramco says Midyan field to produce 75 mcf/day of
gas
QATAR
* Qatar bolstering wealth fund team to diversify portfolio -
sources
KUWAIT
* TABLE-Kuwait nominal GDP jumps 15.7 pct in 2012
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)