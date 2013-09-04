DUBAI, Sept 4 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks cautious on renewed Syria worries, dollar up

* Brent holds above $115 as Syria concerns stoke supply fears

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Test missile near Syria sparks region-wide sell-off

* Gold up 1.4 pct as Republicans back U.S. strike on Syria

* U.S. Senate panel reaches deal on military authorization for Syria

* Russia might boost military assistance to Syria if US attacks - Dempsey says

* Car bombs across Iraqi capital kill nearly 60 people

* U.N.'s Ban casts doubt on legality of U.S. plans to punish Syria

* Iraq awards $348 mln of drilling deals for Maysan oilfields

* U.N. counts 52 corpses after violence at Iranian dissident camp in Iraq

* In Mideast, view of US as hesitant superpower sharpens

* Iran will not back down over top OPEC post, oil minister says

* Syrian refugee numbers reach 2 million in "tragedy of century" - U.N.

EGYPT

* Egypt's president says road map on track as Islamists protest again

* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat in third tender in a week

* Egypt c.bank to hold exceptional $1.3 bln forex auction Wednesday

* Egypt jails Islamists for attacking army

* Egypt scraps emergency sugar tariff

* Egypt's El Sewedy Q2 net income more than doubles

* Egypt lacks "pharaoh" to provide for unsettled nation

* POLL-Egypt business activity contracts for tenth month in August

* Rocket attack kills 15 militants in Sinai - Egyptian state TV

* Hamas says Egyptian military building buffer zone with Gaza

* Egypt's Brotherhood under legal threat as bomb hits central Cairo

TURKEY

* Olympics-Istanbul deflects Syria fears, says Games good for region

* Erdogan closer to Turkish presidency with allies' public backing

* Six killed as smuggled ammunition explodes on Turkey-Syria border

* Turkish consortium signs third Istanbul bridge financing deal

* Turkish lira slips near record lows on renewed Syria concerns

* Turkey's gold imports slump month-on-month in August

* Turkish inflation dips in August, but core indicators rise

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Barclays to sell UAE retail bank as revamp gathers pace

* Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim to raise $1.5 bln loan to refinance debt

* UAE's ADNOC raises Aug Murban crude price to $111.70/bbl

* Ex-Merrill Lynch banker sets up boutique consultancy in Dubai

* TAQA says UK Cormorant Alpha oil platform back at full capacity

* POLL-UAE business activity growth flat in Aug, output at 6-mth high

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia to raise most crude OSPs in October on tight supply

* Saudi Q2 annual growth picks up, non-oil expansion firm

* POLL-Saudi business activity growth at 4-mth high in Aug