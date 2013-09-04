UPDATE 1-UK construction holds pace in Feb, but orders slow and costs soar - PMI
DUBAI, Sept 4 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks cautious on renewed Syria worries, dollar up
* Brent holds above $115 as Syria concerns stoke supply fears
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Test missile near Syria sparks region-wide sell-off
* Gold up 1.4 pct as Republicans back U.S. strike on Syria
* U.S. Senate panel reaches deal on military authorization for Syria
* Russia might boost military assistance to Syria if US attacks - Dempsey says
* Car bombs across Iraqi capital kill nearly 60 people
* U.N.'s Ban casts doubt on legality of U.S. plans to punish Syria
* Iraq awards $348 mln of drilling deals for Maysan oilfields
* U.N. counts 52 corpses after violence at Iranian dissident camp in Iraq
* In Mideast, view of US as hesitant superpower sharpens
* Iran will not back down over top OPEC post, oil minister says
* Syrian refugee numbers reach 2 million in "tragedy of century" - U.N.
EGYPT
* Egypt's president says road map on track as Islamists protest again
* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat in third tender in a week
* Egypt c.bank to hold exceptional $1.3 bln forex auction Wednesday
* Egypt jails Islamists for attacking army
* Egypt scraps emergency sugar tariff
* Egypt's El Sewedy Q2 net income more than doubles
* Egypt lacks "pharaoh" to provide for unsettled nation
* POLL-Egypt business activity contracts for tenth month in August
* Rocket attack kills 15 militants in Sinai - Egyptian state TV
* Hamas says Egyptian military building buffer zone with Gaza
* Egypt's Brotherhood under legal threat as bomb hits central Cairo
TURKEY
* Olympics-Istanbul deflects Syria fears, says Games good for region
* Erdogan closer to Turkish presidency with allies' public backing
* Six killed as smuggled ammunition explodes on Turkey-Syria border
* Turkish consortium signs third Istanbul bridge financing deal
* Turkish lira slips near record lows on renewed Syria concerns
* Turkey's gold imports slump month-on-month in August
* Turkish inflation dips in August, but core indicators rise
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Barclays to sell UAE retail bank as revamp gathers pace
* Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim to raise $1.5 bln loan to refinance debt
* UAE's ADNOC raises Aug Murban crude price to $111.70/bbl
* Ex-Merrill Lynch banker sets up boutique consultancy in Dubai
* TAQA says UK Cormorant Alpha oil platform back at full capacity
* POLL-UAE business activity growth flat in Aug, output at 6-mth high
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia to raise most crude OSPs in October on tight supply
* Saudi Q2 annual growth picks up, non-oil expansion firm
* POLL-Saudi business activity growth at 4-mth high in Aug
