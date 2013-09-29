UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
DUBAI, Sept 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, stocks fall as U.S. spending deadline nears
* Oil falls as U.S. and Iran look for nuclear deal
* Gold holds 1.0 pct gains on U.S. fiscal uncertainty
* U.N. Security Council demands elimination of Syria chemical arms
* Rebels seize military post on Syria's southern border
* Car bomb in Damascus province kills 20, wounds 30 - monitoring group
* Tunisia's ruling Islamists to step down, pave way for vote
* Sudanese police fire teargas as crowd demands Bashir resign
* Iranians cheer, protest over Rouhani's historic phone call with Obama
* Iran proposes fully implementing nuclear pact within a year -U.S.
* Palestinian leader urges world powers to rein in Israeli settlements
EGYPT
* Egypt's foreign minister says transitional government phase to end by spring
* Pay up or dry up - Egyptian gas at a crossroads
* Real estate investors shun Egypt as foreign firms retreat
* Yields on Egypt 12-month T-bills rise by over 100 bps
* Egypt receives $2 billion deposit from Kuwait
SAUDI ARABIA
* First diesel from Saudi Arabia's Jubail to load early Oct
* Saudi Hollandi Bank plans capital-boosting sukuk sale
* Saudi's SABIC attracts high demand for $1 bln bond market return
* Axiata boosts Indonesia telecom presence, buys Saudi Telecom unit
* Saudi bank lending growth at 9-month low in Aug, M3 slows
QATAR
* Nepal envoy recalled after Qatar "open jail" remarks
* QEWC signs $450 mln finance deal for desalination plant
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim says to wait for stability in Egypt, Syria before investing
* UAE considers imposing tax on remittances abroad - sources
* Emirates says work needed on potential Boeing jet order
* UAE's first REIT plans IPO on Nasdaq Dubai - sources
* Dubai to double real estate fee to fight speculation
* Dubai, China Sonangol sign MOU to build oil refinery
* Dana Gas waits on $600 mln in payments from Egypt, Kurdistan
* Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala's H1 profit up 10.4 pct on investment gains
* UAE lender NBAD makes top-level changes under new CEO
KUWAIT
* Kuwait August inflation eases to 2.5 pct y/y (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
