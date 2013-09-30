DUBAI, Sept 30 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Jolted by U.S. & Italian politics, safe-havens gain

* Oil falls as U.S. and Iran look for nuclear deal

* Gold adds to gains as U.S. shutdown looms, dollar weakens

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai surges to 5-year high on heavy buying; Gulf mixed

* Kerry sees potential for quick Iran nuclear deal

* Amid rare unity, U.N. Security Council mulls action on Syria aid

* Kenya raps U.S. over "unfriendly" travel warning after attack

* Iran's foreign minister says nuclear enrichment is not negotiable

* Asian, Gulf banks fill void in plane finance-Airbus exec

* Lebanon c.bank says selling govt bonds to boost liquidity

* Yemen may issue sukuk to fund oil product imports

* Tunisia c.bank chief says ready to intervene vs inflation

* Tunisia's ruling Islamists to step down, pave way for vote

* Iranians cheer, protest over Rouhani's historic phone call with Obama

EGYPT

* Egypt extends detention of hunger strike Canadians

* Egyptian students clash as Mursi turmoil spreads to campuses

* Egypt T-bills mixed after last week's rebound

* Egypt received $7 bln of promised $12 bln in Gulf aid -c.bank

* Egypt's foreign minister says transitional government phase to end by spring

* Sniper kills Egyptian soldier in the Sinai

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi cleric says women who drive risk damaging their ovaries

QATAR

* Qatar GDP growth slows marginally to 6.0 pct in Q2

* Qatar First Bank says CEO Mansour resigns

* IOC says a 2022 winter World Cup won't affect Winter Games

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's Nakheel sells homes worth $125 million in new project-WAM

* Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank eyes benchmark dollar sukuk this week

* Etisalat talks to buy Vivendi's Maroc Tel stake extended to Oct 31

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain jails 50 for ties to anti-government group - activists

* Bahrain's Arcapita eyes new investments after first Gulf Chapter 11

OMAN

* Oman's Bank Dhofar CEO resigns amid merger talks

* Oman may issue sovereign, Islamic bonds in 2014 -c.bank (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)