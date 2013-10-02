PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 2
March 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI Oct 2 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dlr, US stock futures steady; US govt shutdown seen short
* Oil prices lower as U.S. government remains shut down
* Gold hits 2-mth low on large sell order, hopes U.S. shutdown to end
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf shares mixed as US shutdown sparks caution; Egypt rises
* Netanyahu at U.N.: Don't trust Rouhani, Iran's overtures a ruse
* Iran sanctions in U.S. Senate delayed before Geneva talks
* Algeria's new discoveries may double gas output, says minister
* Torture rife in Libya's jails two years after Gaddafi - U.N.
* Iran studies fuel price rises under sanctions pressure
* Syrian pound gains as fears of U.S. military strike recede
* Syria central bank report gives rare glimpse into wartime finances
* Kurdish rebels, politicians say Turkish reforms not aimed at peace
* OPEC sec gen "comfortable" with 2014 oil outlook
* Turkish assets strengthen on manufacturing growth
* UN experts enter Syria to dismantle chemical weapons programme
* Profitability waning at Gulf's Islamic banks -S&P
* Iraq southern oil exports average 1.821 mbpd in Sept-officials
* India aims to cut Iran oil imports by 15 pct-oil secretary
EGYPT
* Egypt army chief calls for quick transition to election
* Egypt in talks to extend oil product supplies from Gulf
* Mursi supporters stage protest in Cairo's Tahrir Square
* EU's Ashton to push for reconciliation on Egypt trip
* Egypt halts tourism with Iran, cites security concerns
* Egyptian central bank resumes deposit auctions
* POLL-Egypt's economy to miss government growth forecasts
* Egypt court to hear appeal against Brotherhood ban on Oct. 22
* Egypt plans smart card system for buying fuel from 2014
* Egypt to repay 25-30 pct of arrears to oil firms soon -minister
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia boosts Salafist rivals to al Qaeda in Syria
* Saudi Aramco sells first cargo from new Saudi refinery -trade
QATAR
* Qatari response weak and disappointing, say trade unions
* Qatar T-bill yields jump to year-highs as Syria effect lingers
* Qatar Holding buys NYSE Euronext out of Qatar ExchangE
* Qatar financial regulator proposes streamlining share acquisition rules
* Qatar's CBQ buys further 3.4 pct stake in Turkey's Alternatifbank
* Qatar's Al Khaliji names banks for potential debut bond issue
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Etisalat's Pakistan unit PTCL bids for Warid Telecom
* Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank prices $500 mln debut sukuk
* Dubai crude Sept average rises to 7-month high of $108.28/bbl -traders
KUWAIT
* Kuwait needs to curb wage growth, strengthen non-oil income - IMF
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain says opposition activists spied for Iran
March 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 28 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.