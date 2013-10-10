DUBAI Oct 10 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan shares, dollar rise on hopes of US fiscal breakthrough

* Oil drops on U.S. stocks build, budget impasse

* Gold drops close to $1,300 on stronger dollar, stimulus worries

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets little changed; Egypt unworried by U.S. aid cut

* Libya's Bouri offshore field pumping near 40,000 bpd, plans more

* Hezbollah, Iraqi militia capture Damascus suburb - opposition

* Debts to stabilize but countries still vulnerable, IMF says

* Turkey sees hope for revival of Cyprus peace talks

* Chemical weapons watchdog says Syria cooperating with mission

* Arab Spring to cost Middle East $800 bln, HSBC estimates

* Hardline newspaper report sends Iran foreign minister to hospital

* Banks weigh on Turkish stocks after regulation changes

* OMV to stay in Libya despite production loss-CEO

* Syria's shipping trade struggles as war risks bite

EGYPT

* U.S. withholds some military, economic aid for Egypt

* Mursi faces trial as U.S. reviews aid to Egypt

* U.S.: will announce Egypt aid decision after diplomatic notification

* ADVISORY-Egypt bourse, banks to close Oct. 14-17 for Eid holiday

* RESEARCH ALERT-EFG Hermes: HSBC cuts target price

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudis brace for 'nightmare' of U.S.-Iran rapprochement

* Saudi court orders investigation into child-bride case-website

* Saudi Arabia warns foreign workers: get the right visa or get out

* Soccer-Iraq pull out of Gulf Cup in spat with Saudi Arabia

* Women members of Saudi Shoura Council challenge driving ban

* Saudi Tasnee gets 4 bln riyal Islamic loan

* Banque Saudi Fransi Q3 net profit rises 3.5 pct

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Gulf cash replaces debt to fuel new Dubai property boom

* Pakistan's Musharraf preparing to leave country - lawyer

* Abu Dhabi's Aldar seeks $1.5 bln finance before bond maturity -sources

* Citi, Qatar bank hold up Abu Dhabi firm's $4.5 bln debt talks - sources

* UAE's Etihad to buy 5 Boeing 777-200 from Air India -statement

QATAR

* Qatar lender Al Khaliji prices debut $500 mln bond -leads

* TABLE-Qatar trade surplus widens to $9.1 bln in August

* Qatar's streamlined QInvest says to focus on three key areas

* ADVISORY-Qatar bourse to close Oct. 13-17 for Eid holiday

* RESEARCH ALERT-Qatar National Bank: JP Morgan raises price target

KUWAIT

* ADVISORY-Kuwait bourse to close Oct. 13-17 for Eid holiday

BAHRAIN

* Islamic investment banks in Gulf eye slimmed-down future

* Bahrain's Al Salam Bank to issue new shares as part of BMI merger

OMAN

* RESEARCH ALERT-Nawras: NBK Capital cuts to hold

* Bank Muscat Q3 net profit rises 10 pct; beats forecasts