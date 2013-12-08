DUBAI Dec 8 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, stocks rise as U.S. jobs data boosts taper talk
* Oil rises on U.S. jobs data, but Fed timing weighs
* Gold set for weekly drop; all eyes on U.S. jobs report
* Iran presses ahead with uranium enrichment technology
* US assures Israel that core Iran sanctions still in place
* Qatar pushes for Gulf Arab inclusion in Iran talks
* Hagel says US commitment to Middle East security endures
* Jordan elected to take Saudi seat on U.N. Security Council
* Al Qaeda-linked group takes credit for Yemen ministry attack
* Beheadings and spies help al Qaeda gain ground in Syria
* Palestinians reject U.S. security ideas for Israel peace accord
EGYPT
* Egypt central bank unexpectedly cuts rates to boost economy
* Egypt has spent 7 bln of 29 bln pound stimulus package- minister
* Egyptian police fire tear gas to end clashes in Cairo
* Italian court sentences abducted Egyptian to 6 years -sources
* Gulf businessmen demand guarantees before investing in Egypt
* Egypt pound steady on official market
* Egypt agrees timetable to pay $3 bln to oil firms
* Egypt's Nour Party says backs new constitution
* Egypt to offer unified telecoms licence in coming weeks
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi petrochemical duo eye share-swap merger next year
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai utility DEWA increases 2014 budget by $1.8 bln from 2013
* Arabtec wins $1 bln hospital contract
* Debt-laden Dubai World sells Atlantis hotel to state firm
BAHRAIN
* Bahraini minister tried to intervene in UK bribery case, court hears
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Oct bank lending growth highest since Nov 2009
QATAR
* Qatar c.bank to issue $1.1 billion in local currency bonds, sukuk
OMAN
* Oman budget surplus widens to $1.4 bln in Jan-Oct
* Oman Oct CPI at 0.3 pct y/y, lowest since at least 2006 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)