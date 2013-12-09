BRIEF-Square Inc prices $400 million convertible notes offering due 2022
* Square, inc. Announces pricing of $400 million convertible notes offering
(Refiles to fix date in headline)
DUBAI Dec 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares advance on China trade, falling yen
* Gold clouded by US stimulus doubts; short-covering cushions losses
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rallies on rate cut and constitution; most Gulf shares up
* INTERVIEW-Syrian opposition head fears U.S.-Iran thaw could benefit Assad
* Iran, Saudi strategists spar, swap ideas, over Gulf security
* Iran president Rouhani targets stagflation in first budget
EGYPT
* Egyptian police stage rare protest in defiance of new law
* Yields fall on Egypt T-Bills after interest rate cut
* Egypt's currency reserves dip to $17.8 bln in November
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Oct imports down slightly y/y, non-oil exports pick up
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai imports +12 pct y/y, non-oil exports +7 pct in Jan-Sept (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
