DUBAI Dec 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS- Equities up, aided by U.S. manufacturing data; dollar higher

* Brent hits 2- Brent hits 3-week high above $112 on Africa supply cut

* MIDEAST STOCKS- Telecom Egypt surges on hopes it may sell Vodafone Egypt stake

* Gold drifts lower, set for biggest annual loss in three decades

* Soaring compliance costs clip wings of Mideast, African banks

* Iranian MPs propose bill to enrich uranium up to 60 percent

* Hit by scandal and resignations, Turk PM names new ministers

EGYPT

* Egypt designates Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist group

* ANALYSIS-As Egypt hardliners gain, scope for conflict grows

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai's DIB approves foreign ownership increase to 25 pct

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Ma'aden secures $4.2 bln for phosphate project (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)