DUBAI Jan 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Copper and oil slide, world equities dip
* Crude oil extends losses; traders anticipate Libyan supply
* Gold extends gains, climbs to 2-week high as equities soften
* Kerry sees progress on Israeli-Palestinian framework deal
* Influential Syrian opposition bloc says will shun peace talks
* Islamic State group claims Beirut bombing - statement
EGYPT
* Qatar criticises Egypt's crackdown on Islamist protesters
* Egypt summons Qatari envoy after criticisms of crackdown
* Bomb in North Sinai kills Egyptian soldier, wounds two others
* Two Egyptian protesters killed in clashes with police
* Egypt's GASC buys 535,000 T Ukrainian, Russian, Romanian, French wheat
* Egypt pound weaker at central bank auction, unchanged on black market
* EFG Hermes appoints Khalid Ellaicy as CFO
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's Nakheel plans $1.1 bln of early debt repayments in 2014 - chairman
* Abu Dhabi's ATIC to invest up to $10 bln in U.S. chip plant
* Dubai Investments expects 2013 profit of over 800 mln dirhams
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Electricity Co to sell local currency sukuk, names arrangers
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain names Bahraini living in Iran as suspect in foiled attacks
OMAN
* Oman 2014 budget sees slowdown in spending growth
* Oman govt to help cover deficit with overseas borrowing (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)