DUBAI Jan 6 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares tumble to 2-week low on China
services PMI
* Brent tops $107 in rebound; gains limited by Libyan
supply
* Gold climbs to near 3 week high as stock markets dip
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai slips after margin lending rules
change; most regional up
* Iraqi air force strikes city to try to oust al Qaeda
* Western-backed Syrian opposition re-elects Jarba as
leader
* Libya restarts El Sharara oilfield but new protest erupts
in west
EGYPT
* Egypt convicts activists in one case, opens probe into
another
* Egypt's wheat supply sufficient to last until April 23 -
minister
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE mkt regulator changes margin lending rules, penalties
* UAE sets rules to develop covered bonds market
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi King backs Israeli-Palestinian push, Kerry says
KUWAIT
* Kuwait 6-mth budget surplus down 15 pct as spending jumps
OMAN
* Oman budget surplus widens slightly to $1.6 bln in Jan-Nov
* Oman nominal GDP +2.6 pct y/y in Jan-Sept 2013
* Oman inflation edges up to 0.6 pct y/y in Nov
