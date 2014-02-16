DUBAI Feb 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Brent rises on tight supply; heating oil gains

* GLOBAL MARKETS-World stock index rises after euro zone data; gold climbs

* Gold steady above $1,300; on track for best week in 4 mths

* Lebanon forms government after 10-month deadlock

* Mediator apologises to Syrians for lack of peace progress

EGYPT

* Egypt to issue $800 mln in one-year dollar-denominated t-bills

* Egypt's GB Auto warns against proposed ban on 'tuk-tuk' imports

* Egyptian pound steady at c.bank dollar sale

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* India regulator issues notice to Etihad on Jet deal-source

* MIDEAST DEBT-Favourable terms on Dubai DIP sukuk may trigger more issues

* Dubai's Empower $600 mln acquisition loan starts syndication

* UAE lender NBAD's head of consumer banking quits

SAUDI ARABIA

* Rexam buys majority stake in Saudi Arabian beverage cans maker

* Saudi Jan CPI up 2.9 pct y/y, lowest since early 2007

KUWAIT

* S&P affirms Kuwait ratings at AA/A-1, outlook stable

* Kuwait Dec bank lending growth rebounds to 4-year high

QATAR

* Soccer-Moving World Cup from Qatar counter-productive, says Zwanziger

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain protest attracts tens of thousands, no clashes

* Low-level conflict afflicts Bahrain on 3rd uprising anniversary

OMAN

* Oman may sell assets, borrow abroad if oil prices drop - c.bank (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)