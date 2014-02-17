DUBAI Feb 17 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* Asia stocks supported; falling dollar a burden for Nikkei

* Brent rises on tight supply; heating oil gains

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai extends gains on UAE bourse merger bets, Saudi banks rise

* Hezbollah says will quit Syria if Arabs stop meddling

* Abbas: We don't want to "flood" Israel with Palestinian refugees

* Libya's oil output falls to 390,000 bpd due to protests in west -NOC

* Iran plans carbon emissions trading market, official says

* Jordan Telecom's 2013 net profits fall 38 pct

* Luxembourg bill for debut sukuk to take 2-5 months to pass

* Yemen gas price pressure mounts on France's Total

EGYPT

* Two Koreans and Egyptian driver die in Sinai tourist bus blast

* Lawyers for Egypt's deposed President Mursi stage walk-out

* Egypt's FIHC seeking 20,000 tonnes sunflower oil in tender

* Egypt's Citadel Capital says completes $530 mln investments

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* British banker who helped transform Dubai dies

* UAE telco du agrees terms on $720 mln loan financing - sources

* UAE bourses should unify back offices even without merger -ADX CEO

* Dubai's Deyaar to allow up to 25 pct foreign ownership

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Internet monitors turn focus on Syria-fuelled radicalism

KUWAIT

* Sager succeeds Dabdoub as CEO of Kuwaiti bank NBK

* Kuwaiti oil refineries vulnerable to more power problems

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Al Baraka Islamic bank sees new scope to expand

* Zain Bahrain IPO moves step closer with notice in govt gazette

OMAN

* Ex-government officials in Oman jailed for abuse of office

