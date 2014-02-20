DUBAI Feb 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slip, dollar firms as Fed minutes back taper

* U.S. crude hits 4-month high as cold fuels diesel demanD

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rises on housing programme, ignores militants

* MIDEAST WEEKAHEAD-Secretive companies puzzle investors as Gulf bourses grow

* Gold inches up, but firm dollar drags

* Libyans vote for constitution body amid rising political tensions

* Iran, powers seek to agree basis for final nuclear deal

* Iraq says Kurds agree to export oil via central marketing body

* Kerry, Abbas meet at 'important point' in talks, U.S. says

* Syrian rebels rebuff leader's sacking by high command abroad

* Noble Energy to supply nat gas to Jordan companies

* OMV says Libya production about 70 pct of normal

TURKEY

* Turkish Internet controls ignite public anger

* Turkey's Tupras 2013 net profit 1.197 bln lira, below f'cast

* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $103 mln

* Turkey's TPAO says in talks with Exxon, OMV, MOL for joint oil exploration

* Crude flow on Iraq-Turkey pipeline resumes after 10 days -official

* Turkish central bank signals no more rate hikes for now -economists

* Turkish central bank sells 29 bln lira in repo, bids 56.208 bln lira

* Turkey's TAV 2013 net profit up 13 pct at 336.1 mln lira

EGYPT

* Egypt's LNG import ambitions thrown into disarray

* Fitch: Public Finances Remain Egypt's Main Rating Weakness

* Egypt's Pioneers Holding to buy 60 pct of Roaya Group, says CEO

* Egypt issues first tender in a year to buy crude oil

* Egypt's Mubarak in court, denies seizing public funds

* Egyptian pound steady on official, black markets

* From desert hideout, shadowy Ansar militants rattle Egypt

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Court upholds Citigroup arbitration win over Abu Dhabi fund

* Dubai agrees roll-over of $10 bln crisis debt to UAE

* Moody's confirms ratings in 2 Emirates NBD PJSC transactions

* Dubai's Arabtec says its unit wins $272 mln Kazakh contract

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia, Malaysia exchanges to boost Islamic finance ties

* Saudi Arabia jails seven men for up to 20 years for demonstrating

* Saudi bank NCB prices $1.33 bln sukuk

* BAE Systems agrees pricing on Saudi Eurofighter deal

QATAR

* RESEARCH ALERT-Industries Qatar QSC : QNB Financial Services raises target price

KUWAIT

* Kuwait Airways signs contract to buy 25 Airbus jets

* Kuwait telco Wataniya Q4 profit jumps 46 pct

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's Ahli United Bank's Q4 profit rises 8 pct

* Bahraini man sentenced to death over policeman killing

* StanChart Singapore head to join Bahrain-based Arab Banking Corp

OMAN

* Moody's says Oman's banking system outlook remains stable