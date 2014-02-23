DUBAI Feb 23 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, dollar mixed after recent U.S. data

* Oil falls as warmer U.S. weather curbs demand

* Gold posts third straight weekly gain on U.S. economic worries

* U.N. Security Council unanimously approves Syria aid access resolution

* Suicide bomber kills three in Lebanon

* Testing detente, U.S. firms move to sell jet parts to Iran

* US expected to keep oil embargo even if Iran nuclear deal struck

* Gulf Islamic banks' extra product costs shrinking, study finds

EGYPT

* Egypt's ousted Mursi says jail-break trial is "void"

* Egypt puts three Al Jazeera journalists on trial

* Egyptian pound inches up on official, steady on black market

* Egypt sweeps out senior wheat import official

* Meditrade seeking 30,000 tonnes sunflower oil in tender

* FIHC buys 25,000 tonnes of soybean oil in tender

SAUDI ARABIA

* Four die during Saudi police raid to arrest wanted people

* Saudi Airlines secures $1.9 bln loan to fund planes

* Saudi Telecom to lift the curtain on new film releases

KUWAIT

* Shell sells Italian retail business to Kuwait Petroleum

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain Jan inflation slows to 4-mth low of 3.3 pct y/y

* Batelco to take control of Kuwaiti Internet firm

OMAN

* Oman's sale of 19 pct of Omantel to start this month (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)