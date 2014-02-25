DUBAI Feb 25 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks perk up as merger frenzy spurs
Wall St
* Brent rises on tight supply, spread supports U.S. crude
* Saudi at 67-mth high as property cos gain; most of region
firm
* MIDEAST MONEY-Dodgy data obscures reality of Gulf's
economic boom
* Gold dips but holds near 4-mth high on growth worries
* Israeli warplanes strike eastern Lebanon near Syria
* Iraq signs deal to buy arms, ammunition from Iran -
documents
* Libya puts ministries under special budget rules after oil
revenue slump
* U.N. rights envoy points to apartheid in Palestinian areas
* Algeria expects 6 bcm LNG plant to start up this year
* Iran outlines new oil project contracts for investors
TURKEY
* Turkish PM's office says Erdogan recordings are faked
* "Parallel state" phone-tapped thousands in Turkey -
officials
* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids
$89 mln
* Turkey's Akfen chairman registers shares to sell in stock
market
* Tesco in talks on future of Turkish business
EGYPT
* Egypt government resigns, paving way for Sisi to seek
presidency
* Seven Egyptian Christians found shot execution-style on
Libyan beach
* Egypt's FIHC buys 18,000 T sunflower oil and 30,000 T
soyoil
* Saudi Aujan Coca-Cola plans $100 mln fruit-juice factory
in Egypt
* Egyptian pound inches up on official, weakens slightly on
black market
* Egypt's Amer Group posts 79 pct drop in 2013 profit
* Egypt investment law prohibits 3rd party challenge to
contracts -source
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Horse racing-Godolphin's racing manager quits for new role
* TABLE-UAE Jan inflation at 1.5 pct y/y, highest since June
2011
* UAE's ADCB to price $750 mln 5-yr bond on Monday
* Dubai's Arabtec in talks to buy Kuwaiti firm -sources
* Dubai's Union Properties to lift foreign ownership cap to
25 pct
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi c.bank expects further drop of inflation in Q1
* Saudi Kingdom Holding to pay 0.125 riyals/share dividend
for Q4
* Saudi contractor Al Khodari recommends 0.5 riyals/shr 2013
dividend
KUWAIT
* ADVISORY-Kuwait's bourse to close Tuesday for three-day
public holiday
QATAR
* ADVISORY-Qatar Exchange to close on Sunday for bank
holiday
* Qatar's Al Khaliji lifts foreign ownership cap, no bonds
in 2014
* Commercial Bank of Qatar signs upsized $1 bln dual-tranche
loan