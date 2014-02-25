DUBAI Feb 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks perk up as merger frenzy spurs Wall St

* Brent rises on tight supply, spread supports U.S. crude

* Saudi at 67-mth high as property cos gain; most of region firm

* MIDEAST MONEY-Dodgy data obscures reality of Gulf's economic boom

* Gold dips but holds near 4-mth high on growth worries

* Israeli warplanes strike eastern Lebanon near Syria

* Iraq signs deal to buy arms, ammunition from Iran - documents

* Libya puts ministries under special budget rules after oil revenue slump

* U.N. rights envoy points to apartheid in Palestinian areas

* Algeria expects 6 bcm LNG plant to start up this year

* Iran outlines new oil project contracts for investors

TURKEY

* Turkish PM's office says Erdogan recordings are faked

* "Parallel state" phone-tapped thousands in Turkey - officials

* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $89 mln

* Turkey's Akfen chairman registers shares to sell in stock market

* Tesco in talks on future of Turkish business

EGYPT

* Egypt government resigns, paving way for Sisi to seek presidency

* Seven Egyptian Christians found shot execution-style on Libyan beach

* Egypt's FIHC buys 18,000 T sunflower oil and 30,000 T soyoil

* Saudi Aujan Coca-Cola plans $100 mln fruit-juice factory in Egypt

* Egyptian pound inches up on official, weakens slightly on black market

* Egypt's Amer Group posts 79 pct drop in 2013 profit

* Egypt investment law prohibits 3rd party challenge to contracts -source

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Horse racing-Godolphin's racing manager quits for new role

* TABLE-UAE Jan inflation at 1.5 pct y/y, highest since June 2011

* UAE's ADCB to price $750 mln 5-yr bond on Monday

* Dubai's Arabtec in talks to buy Kuwaiti firm -sources

* Dubai's Union Properties to lift foreign ownership cap to 25 pct

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi c.bank expects further drop of inflation in Q1

* Saudi Kingdom Holding to pay 0.125 riyals/share dividend for Q4

* Saudi contractor Al Khodari recommends 0.5 riyals/shr 2013 dividend

KUWAIT

* ADVISORY-Kuwait's bourse to close Tuesday for three-day public holiday

QATAR

* ADVISORY-Qatar Exchange to close on Sunday for bank holiday

* Qatar's Al Khaliji lifts foreign ownership cap, no bonds in 2014

* Commercial Bank of Qatar signs upsized $1 bln dual-tranche loan