DUBAI Feb 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia turns cautious, puzzled on China policy moves

* Oil falls on weak China data, concern about U.S. supply growth

* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE shares resume bull run; Qatar, Egypt slip

* Gold holds near 4-month high on U.S. growth uncertainty

* Syrians set to replace Afghans as largest refugee population: UN

* Iraqi leaders give conflicting answers on reported Iran arms deal

* Bombings and shootings kill 27 around Iraq

* Rockets rain on Libyan power plant as militias battle

* Moroccan finance minister puts pension reform cost at around $600 million

* India ready to pay $1.5 bln to Iran -oil official

* Algeria opposition parties slam Bouteflika re-election bid

* Iraq approves two major contracts for Eni's Zubair oilfield

* Angola's Sonangol to pull out of two oilfields in Iraq

* Yemen's Maarib oil pipeline blown up again Mon -official

TURKEY

* Turkish PM says tapes of talk with son a fabrication

* Police fire tear gas on anti-govt protesters in Istanbul

* Foreign companies in Turkey face squeeze

* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $96 mln

* Turkey's gold holdings slide sharply in January - IMF

* Uncertainties to limit investment, employment rise-Turkey c.bank

* Reuters Insider - Turkish Deputy PM: Gulen movement understands us better

* Turkish lira weakens as corruption row intensifies

EGYPT

* Egypt nixed US wheat purchase due to price, not politics -traders

* Egypt's liberal party leader voices fears for democracy

* Egypt's new PM says to fight militancy, rebuild economy

* Egypt's housing minister says asked to form new govt -Al-Ahram

* Egypt's bread "smart cards": financial miracle for age-old problem?

* Egypt's central bank expected to keep main rates on hold

* Moody's says Egypt banking sector outlook still negative

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Horse racing-Godolphin hands trainers full responsibility after doping scandal

SAUDI ARABIA

* USDA attache raises Saudi 2013/14 wheat import estimate to 3 mln T

* Saudi police hurt by gunfire in Shi'ite village

* With eye on investors, Saudi Arabia plans training for judges

* Ghana's Tema oil refinery close to deal with PetroSaudi

* Islamic Development Bank aims to price benchmark sukuk on Thursday

* Saudi Electricity proposes 2013 cash dividend of 0.7 riyals/share

KUWAIT

* ABB wins power orders worth $160 million in Kuwait

QATAR

* Qatar's Ooredoo seeks $1 bln refinancing loan-bankers

* Qatar Airways eyes deeper ties with oneworld partners

* RESEARCH ALERT-Industries Qatar QSC: CI Capital cuts to neutral rating

* Qatar's Nakilat Q4 profit falls 13 pct