DUBAI Mar 4 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares under pressure as Ukraine tensions mount

* Oil surges to five-month highs on Ukraine tension

* Gold jumps 2 pct as Ukraine crisis fuels flight from risk

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Markets tumble as retail players sell on Ukraine tensions

* At White House, Israel's Netanyahu pushes back against Obama diplomacy

* Tunisia sees 2014 borrowing needs reaching $8 bln

* Algeria's Bouteflika registers for April election

* Yemen drone strikes, ambushes kill 10

* Life and a death sentence in rebel-held Damascus

* Libya's Tobruk refinery fuel exports trickle out

* Iran nuclear deal being implemented as planned-IAEA

* Fighting in Damascus district halt aid to Palestinians -UN

TURKEY

* Turkish assets down over Ukraine tension

* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $108 mln

* Turkish fixed-coupon bond yields 11.01 pct, above f'cast

* Turkish central bank sells 3 billion lira in repo, bids 5.94 billion lira

* Turkish Feb CPI rises 0.43 pct m/m, in line with f'cast

* POLL-Turkish manufacturing expands for 7th month running in Feb -PMI

EGYPT

* Egyptian tycoon Sawiris to buy into German travel group FTI

* BRIEF-Circle Oil provides update on Al Amir SE, Geyad fields in Egypt

* Egypt jails policemen for activist's death that triggered Mubarak uprising

* RESEARCH ALERT-Juhayna Food Industries: NBK Capital cuts to sell

* Egypt's wheat supplies enough to last until June- new minister

* Egyptian pound strengthens slightly on official and black market

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE gives Qatari doctor 7 years in jail for backing Islamist group

* Etihad CEO gives 50-50 chance for Alitalia deal

* UAE's Aramex wants Gulf customs rules amended to aid e-commerce

* Dubai's Al-Futtaim wins control of Kenyan motor firm CMC

* UAE's Al Noor Hospitals targets home growth in 2014, as 2013 profit edges up

* Dubai's Majid Al Futtaim plans mall with Dubai Holding unit

* Dubai crude Feb average rises to $105.04/bbl -traders

* BRIEF-Jaiprakash Power Ventures says board approved divesting 2 plants

SAUDI ARABIA

* Foreigner killed at workers' holding facility in Saudi Arabia -media

* Saudi Arabia to cut heavy crude OSPs for April

* Update-Moody's revises S-OIL's Baa2 rating outlook to negative

KUWAIT

* Kuwait fines Ahli Bank chairman $5.3 mln over insider trade

QATAR

* Qatar c.bank caps bonuses for board members of commercial banks

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain blast kills three policemen - Interior Ministry

* Bahrain eyes external sharia audits for Islamic banks

OMAN

* Oman targets big rise in gas output over next 5 yrs -official

* Oman's Bank Muscat plans $1.3 bln Islamic bond programme -report

* Al Maha wins Oman Air fuel supply deal, Shell loses