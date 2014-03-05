Sweden to introduce airline tax in 2018
STOCKHOLM, March 15 Sweden will put forward plans for a tax on air travel before summer and will use the revenue to lower taxes for small companies, Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said on Wednesday.
DUBAI Mar 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, dollar ride higher on Ukraine relief
* Oil falls nearly 2 percent as Russia-Ukraine fears ease
* Gold steady after slide as Ukraine fears ease
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf shares rebound as Russia-Ukraine tensions ease
* Netanyahu warns on Iran, no concessions for Palestinians
* Bernanke enjoys 'fruits of free market' with first post-Fed speech
* New Obama budget includes $1.5 billion for Syria and neighbors
* European Investment Bank grants Tunisia $690 million loans
* Libyan minister meets El Sharara protesters, field still closed
* Kenya's market overhaul eyes Islamic finance framework
* Syria has relinquished about a third of its chemical weapons -OPCW
* Cyprus approves privatisations needed for bailout
* Powers to give Lebanon military, economic boost against Syria spillover
* Iran says India paid some of oil debt; India denies it
TURKEY
* Turkey's Erdogan tells Putin crisis must be solved by Ukrainians
* Turkish PM says rival will "pay price" as new recordings emerge
* Turkish central bank opens $50 mln forex-selling auction
* Turkey scrambles jets after Russian plane flies near its Black Sea coast
* Turkish lira's real exchange rate rises to 101.85 in February
* Turkish 10-year benchmark bond yields 10.81 pct, above f'cast
* Turkish two-year benchmark bond yields 11.33 pct in tap, above f'cast
* Turkey's Gul orders auditors to assess capacity to fight corruption
* Turkey central bank sells 1 billion lira in repo, bids 1.974 bln
* Turkish central bank says inflation to hover above 5 percent target
* RESEARCH ALERT-Vakifbank: Goldman Sachs raises to buy from neutral
EGYPT
* Egypt's Sisi signals he will run for president
* Libya-Egypt border suspicions hit Tobruk's trade
* Egypt pledge to review wheat rule gives France hope, no quick fix
* Court bans activities of Islamist Hamas in Egypt
* Russell Indexes re-classifies Egypt as frontier market
* Egypt's GB Auto posts 40 pct fall in fourth-quarter profit
* RESEARCH ALERT-GB Auto SAE : Naeem raises target price
* U.S. rights activist alleges Egypt police abuse
* Orascom acquitted of Egyptian tax evasion claims
* Egypt watchdog allows investment funds to manage insurers' cash
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's Ras Al Khaimah exploring ceramics sale -source
* TAQA restarts Harding oil platform in UK North Sea
* UAE's Etisalat misses forecast, sees Maroc Telecom purchase by end-May
* UAE's Mubadala to focus more on U.S., European markets: deputy CEO
* UAE Etisalat hopes to complete buy of Vivendi's Maroc Tel stake by end of May
* UAE'S ADNOC sets Feb Murban crude OSP at $109.95/bbl
* Dubai's DAMAC triples profit as property sales surge
* Infrastructure, transport to drive SocGen's Mideast growth
* Dubai telco du gets $1.17 bln in refinancing, fresh loans
* UAE's Aldar raises synergy estimate from Sorouh merger
SAUDI ARABIA
* NCB Capital names first female head of a Saudi investment bank
* RESEARCH ALERT-Saudi Telecom Co: NBK Capital raises to hold
* Saudi Arabia plans oil-to-chemicals plant at Yanbu -oil minister
* Sabic gets four bids for JV with Mitsubishi Rayon
* RESEARCH ALERT-Etihad Etisalat: Credit Suisse raises price target
* POLL-Saudi Feb business activity growth slows to 3-month low
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Zain says finalises $800 mln, five-year loan facility
QATAR
* Qatar's Ooredoo Q4 net profit falls 36 pct
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain to see further bank mergers this year - c.bank governor
* Bahrain puts groups on terrorism list after bomb kills 3 police
* Bahrain's Al Salam Bank launches Asian Islamic REIT
OMAN
* Oman c.bank chief says no plan for international bond in 2014
