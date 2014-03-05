DUBAI Mar 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, dollar ride higher on Ukraine relief

* Oil falls nearly 2 percent as Russia-Ukraine fears ease

* Gold steady after slide as Ukraine fears ease

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf shares rebound as Russia-Ukraine tensions ease

* Netanyahu warns on Iran, no concessions for Palestinians

* Bernanke enjoys 'fruits of free market' with first post-Fed speech

* New Obama budget includes $1.5 billion for Syria and neighbors

* European Investment Bank grants Tunisia $690 million loans

* Libyan minister meets El Sharara protesters, field still closed

* Kenya's market overhaul eyes Islamic finance framework

* Syria has relinquished about a third of its chemical weapons -OPCW

* Cyprus approves privatisations needed for bailout

* Powers to give Lebanon military, economic boost against Syria spillover

* Iran says India paid some of oil debt; India denies it

TURKEY

* Turkey's Erdogan tells Putin crisis must be solved by Ukrainians

* Turkish PM says rival will "pay price" as new recordings emerge

* Turkish central bank opens $50 mln forex-selling auction

* Turkey scrambles jets after Russian plane flies near its Black Sea coast

* Turkish lira's real exchange rate rises to 101.85 in February

* Turkish 10-year benchmark bond yields 10.81 pct, above f'cast

* Turkish two-year benchmark bond yields 11.33 pct in tap, above f'cast

* Turkey's Gul orders auditors to assess capacity to fight corruption

* Turkey central bank sells 1 billion lira in repo, bids 1.974 bln

* Turkish central bank says inflation to hover above 5 percent target

* RESEARCH ALERT-Vakifbank: Goldman Sachs raises to buy from neutral

EGYPT

* Egypt's Sisi signals he will run for president

* Libya-Egypt border suspicions hit Tobruk's trade

* Egypt pledge to review wheat rule gives France hope, no quick fix

* Court bans activities of Islamist Hamas in Egypt

* Russell Indexes re-classifies Egypt as frontier market

* Egypt's GB Auto posts 40 pct fall in fourth-quarter profit

* RESEARCH ALERT-GB Auto SAE : Naeem raises target price

* U.S. rights activist alleges Egypt police abuse

* Orascom acquitted of Egyptian tax evasion claims

* Egypt watchdog allows investment funds to manage insurers' cash

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's Ras Al Khaimah exploring ceramics sale -source

* TAQA restarts Harding oil platform in UK North Sea

* UAE's Etisalat misses forecast, sees Maroc Telecom purchase by end-May

* UAE's Mubadala to focus more on U.S., European markets: deputy CEO

* UAE Etisalat hopes to complete buy of Vivendi's Maroc Tel stake by end of May

* UAE'S ADNOC sets Feb Murban crude OSP at $109.95/bbl

* Dubai's DAMAC triples profit as property sales surge

* Infrastructure, transport to drive SocGen's Mideast growth

* Dubai telco du gets $1.17 bln in refinancing, fresh loans

* UAE's Aldar raises synergy estimate from Sorouh merger

SAUDI ARABIA

* NCB Capital names first female head of a Saudi investment bank

* RESEARCH ALERT-Saudi Telecom Co: NBK Capital raises to hold

* Saudi Arabia plans oil-to-chemicals plant at Yanbu -oil minister

* Sabic gets four bids for JV with Mitsubishi Rayon

* RESEARCH ALERT-Etihad Etisalat: Credit Suisse raises price target

* POLL-Saudi Feb business activity growth slows to 3-month low

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Zain says finalises $800 mln, five-year loan facility

QATAR

* Qatar's Ooredoo Q4 net profit falls 36 pct

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain to see further bank mergers this year - c.bank governor

* Bahrain puts groups on terrorism list after bomb kills 3 police

* Bahrain's Al Salam Bank launches Asian Islamic REIT

OMAN

* Oman c.bank chief says no plan for international bond in 2014