DUBAI Mar 6 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares win reprieve, euro hobbled ahead of ECB

* Oil slides on weak demand outlook, Ukraine fears subside

* Gold rises after weak U.S. data; supply worry lifts platinum

* MIDEAST STOCKS-GCC security discord with Qatar pummels shares, region mixed

* White House national security adviser to visit Israel in May

* U.S. accuses Syria of stonewalling on chemical arms plants

* U.S. restricts movements of Syria's U.N. envoy Ja'afari

* NATO announces review of cooperation with Russia

* Three Gulf Arab states recall envoys in rift with Qatar

* Gulf's rift over Qatar may slow investment, reforms

* Iraq returns as world's fastest-growing oil exporter

* West presses Iran to address suspected atomic bomb research

* Mauritius c.bank slams "foot-dragging" on Islamic finance, other reforms

* Russia's Gazprom Neft connects Badra oil field to Iraqi pipeline system

* S.Africa's MTN was unable to repatriate Iran cash in 2013 -CEO

* Syrian air raids hit Lebanese border region

* Japan makes $450 mln oil payment to Iran-diplomatic sources

TURKEY

* Turkey's Pegasus Airlines confident on home market resilience

* Turkey's Erdogan says calls with world leaders may have been bugged

* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $82 mln

* Turkey's Erdogan rallies popular support in power struggle

* Turkey sees no threat to gas supplies as a result of Ukraine crisis

* Turkish central bank injects 29 bln lira in repo, bids 56.72 bln

* RESEARCH ALERT-BIM: Natixis raises to neutral

* Tata Communications signs pact with Turkcell Superonline for MLPS node in Istanbul

* Turkish February gold imports tumble 79 pct m/m - exchange

* RESEARCH ALERT-BIM Birlesik Magazalar: JP Morgan raises target price

EGYPT

* Egypt lobbies Germany to ease travel advisory -minister

* Egypt panel mostly blames Mursi supporters for deaths in protest break-up

* Liberal Egyptian group opposes any Sisi run for presidency

* Egypt lifts ban on brokerage firms trading foreign stocks

* EFG-Hermes sells Damas stake to Qatar's Mannai for $150 mln

* Egypt says wheat stocks dropped 34 percent last year

* RESEARCH ALERT-GB Auto: NBK Capital raises to buy

* Egyptian pound inches up at central bank dollar sale

* Egyptian bank CIB to pay 1 EGP dividend

* Egypt's Talaat Moustafa posts 7.2 pct increase in 2013 net profit

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Pakistan Telecom's bid for rival Warid fails on price

* Dubai World prepays $284.5 mln to creditors - sources

* Autogrill wins 20 mln euro Abu Dhabi airport contract

* Serbia to take $1 bln, 10-yr loan from UAE - finmin

* Dubai's Arabtec says unit wins $282.33 mln Emaar contract

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia lowers Arab Light to Asia in April by 20 cents

* Veteran Saudi central banker to head Arab Monetary Fund

* Saudi IPO market set for booming 2014 as regulator, issuers eye deals

* RESEARCH ALERT-Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff: EFG Hermes raises to buy

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's emir could heal Gulf rift with Qatar - speaker

* TABLE-Kuwait Jan M2 money supply growth slows to 7.8 pct y/y

* BRIEF-Kingold Jewelry forms joint venture with Kuwait Support Services

QATAR

* Lufthansa, Qatar Air clash over in-flight movies on smartphones

* Qatar Airways seeks more Oneworld deals

* Qatar says regrets decision by UAE, Saudi, Bahrain to withdraw envoys - cabinet

* Qatar Airways to get three A380s in June, A350 on track

* RESEARCH ALERT-Qatar Islamic Bank SAQ : SICO Investment Bank raises to add