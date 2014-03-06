Sweden to introduce airline tax in 2018
STOCKHOLM, March 15 Sweden will put forward plans for a tax on air travel before summer and will use the revenue to lower taxes for small companies, Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said on Wednesday.
DUBAI Mar 6 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares win reprieve, euro hobbled ahead of ECB
* Oil slides on weak demand outlook, Ukraine fears subside
* Gold rises after weak U.S. data; supply worry lifts platinum
* MIDEAST STOCKS-GCC security discord with Qatar pummels shares, region mixed
* White House national security adviser to visit Israel in May
* U.S. accuses Syria of stonewalling on chemical arms plants
* U.S. restricts movements of Syria's U.N. envoy Ja'afari
* NATO announces review of cooperation with Russia
* Three Gulf Arab states recall envoys in rift with Qatar
* Gulf's rift over Qatar may slow investment, reforms
* Iraq returns as world's fastest-growing oil exporter
* West presses Iran to address suspected atomic bomb research
* Mauritius c.bank slams "foot-dragging" on Islamic finance, other reforms
* Russia's Gazprom Neft connects Badra oil field to Iraqi pipeline system
* S.Africa's MTN was unable to repatriate Iran cash in 2013 -CEO
* Syrian air raids hit Lebanese border region
* Japan makes $450 mln oil payment to Iran-diplomatic sources
TURKEY
* Turkey's Pegasus Airlines confident on home market resilience
* Turkey's Erdogan says calls with world leaders may have been bugged
* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $82 mln
* Turkey's Erdogan rallies popular support in power struggle
* Turkey sees no threat to gas supplies as a result of Ukraine crisis
* Turkish central bank injects 29 bln lira in repo, bids 56.72 bln
* RESEARCH ALERT-BIM: Natixis raises to neutral
* Tata Communications signs pact with Turkcell Superonline for MLPS node in Istanbul
* Turkish February gold imports tumble 79 pct m/m - exchange
* RESEARCH ALERT-BIM Birlesik Magazalar: JP Morgan raises target price
EGYPT
* Egypt lobbies Germany to ease travel advisory -minister
* Egypt panel mostly blames Mursi supporters for deaths in protest break-up
* Liberal Egyptian group opposes any Sisi run for presidency
* Egypt lifts ban on brokerage firms trading foreign stocks
* EFG-Hermes sells Damas stake to Qatar's Mannai for $150 mln
* Egypt says wheat stocks dropped 34 percent last year
* RESEARCH ALERT-GB Auto: NBK Capital raises to buy
* Egyptian pound inches up at central bank dollar sale
* Egyptian bank CIB to pay 1 EGP dividend
* Egypt's Talaat Moustafa posts 7.2 pct increase in 2013 net profit
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Pakistan Telecom's bid for rival Warid fails on price
* Dubai World prepays $284.5 mln to creditors - sources
* Autogrill wins 20 mln euro Abu Dhabi airport contract
* Serbia to take $1 bln, 10-yr loan from UAE - finmin
* Dubai's Arabtec says unit wins $282.33 mln Emaar contract
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia lowers Arab Light to Asia in April by 20 cents
* Veteran Saudi central banker to head Arab Monetary Fund
* Saudi IPO market set for booming 2014 as regulator, issuers eye deals
* RESEARCH ALERT-Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff: EFG Hermes raises to buy
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's emir could heal Gulf rift with Qatar - speaker
* TABLE-Kuwait Jan M2 money supply growth slows to 7.8 pct y/y
* BRIEF-Kingold Jewelry forms joint venture with Kuwait Support Services
QATAR
* Lufthansa, Qatar Air clash over in-flight movies on smartphones
* Qatar Airways seeks more Oneworld deals
* Qatar says regrets decision by UAE, Saudi, Bahrain to withdraw envoys - cabinet
* Qatar Airways to get three A380s in June, A350 on track
* RESEARCH ALERT-Qatar Islamic Bank SAQ : SICO Investment Bank raises to add
STOCKHOLM, March 15 Sweden will put forward plans for a tax on air travel before summer and will use the revenue to lower taxes for small companies, Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said on Wednesday.
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.