DUBAI, March 9 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks drop on rising Ukraine tensions, oil
gains
* U.S. oil rises $1/bbl on jobs growth, West-Russia
tensions
* Gold down 1 pct after U.S. jobs data; posts weekly
gain
* EU's Ashton visits Iran for first time; nuclear issue on
agenda
* Iran, world powers hold "substantive and useful" nuclear
talks
* U.S. State Dept. says June deadline on Syria chemical
weapons at risk
* ANALYSIS-Qatar rift is pivotal test for disunited Gulf
families
EGYPT
* Three killed in Cairo clashes, 48 wounded across Egypt
* Egypt army chief Sisi says economic situation is very
difficult
SAUDI ARABIA
* S.Arabia designates Muslim Brotherhood terrorist group
* Saudi sentences 3 suspected militants to death for 2003
bombing
* Fitch upgrades Saudi Arabia to 'AA'; outlook stable
QATAR
* Qatar "will not bow to pressure to alter foreign policy"
* Qatar Air may buy more A380s, but not for longest routes