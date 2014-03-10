DUBAI, March 10 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities sag on disappointing China trade
data, Ukraine crisis
* U.S. oil rises $1/bbl on jobs growth, West-Russia tensions
* Gold falls for 2nd session, U.S. growth optimism weighs
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Fitch upgrade boosts Saudi shares; Dubai's
volume lowest since August
* Libyan rebels warn of 'war' if navy attacks oil tanker
* Iraq cuts April crude prices to U.S., Asia; ups Europe
* Arab League, Abbas reject recognising Israel as "Jewish
state"
* Merkel and Erdogan: Ukraine sovereignty must be protected
at all costs
* Yemen sets May Masila crude OSP at $2.68/bbl premium
* EU's Ashton in Iran says final nuclear deal "challenging"
-state TV
* Middle East drought a threat to global food prices
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's Arabtec agrees $40 bln housing project with Egypt
army
* Dubai 2013 trade growth slows but Iran business stabilises
* TABLE-Dubai imports +10 pct, non-oil exports +4 pct in
2013
* Dubai's Deyaar plans $245 mln residential, hotel complex
SAUDI ARABIA
* TABLE-Saudi imports fall for fifth month in row in January
* Iraqi PM Maliki says Saudi, Qatar openly funding violence
in Anbar
QATAR
* Qatar-backed bloc says to rejoin Syrian opposition
coalition
* Qatar's Barwa Bank names Subeai as acting CEO
* Qatar may face higher costs of hiring foreign workers -IMF
KUWAIT
* TABLE-Kuwait Q3 trade surplus widens to $23 bln, exports
up
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain says foreign "terrorists" behind blast that killed
three police
OMAN
* Oman court jails businessman to 15 years over bribes
* TABLE-Oman bank lending growth picks up in Jan, M2 at 1-yr
high