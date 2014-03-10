DUBAI, March 10 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities sag on disappointing China trade data, Ukraine crisis

* U.S. oil rises $1/bbl on jobs growth, West-Russia tensions

* Gold falls for 2nd session, U.S. growth optimism weighs

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Fitch upgrade boosts Saudi shares; Dubai's volume lowest since August

* Libyan rebels warn of 'war' if navy attacks oil tanker

* Iraq cuts April crude prices to U.S., Asia; ups Europe

* Arab League, Abbas reject recognising Israel as "Jewish state"

* Merkel and Erdogan: Ukraine sovereignty must be protected at all costs

* Yemen sets May Masila crude OSP at $2.68/bbl premium

* EU's Ashton in Iran says final nuclear deal "challenging" -state TV

* Middle East drought a threat to global food prices

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE's Arabtec agrees $40 bln housing project with Egypt army

* Dubai 2013 trade growth slows but Iran business stabilises

* TABLE-Dubai imports +10 pct, non-oil exports +4 pct in 2013

* Dubai's Deyaar plans $245 mln residential, hotel complex

SAUDI ARABIA

* TABLE-Saudi imports fall for fifth month in row in January

* Iraqi PM Maliki says Saudi, Qatar openly funding violence in Anbar

QATAR

* Qatar-backed bloc says to rejoin Syrian opposition coalition

* Qatar's Barwa Bank names Subeai as acting CEO

* Qatar may face higher costs of hiring foreign workers -IMF

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait Q3 trade surplus widens to $23 bln, exports up

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain says foreign "terrorists" behind blast that killed three police

OMAN

* Oman court jails businessman to 15 years over bribes

* TABLE-Oman bank lending growth picks up in Jan, M2 at 1-yr high