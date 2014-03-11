GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St on hold before U.S. rate decision; oil at 3-month lows
* Dollar steady after Friday slide as probable Fed hike looms
DUBAI, March 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares find support amid China uncertainty
* U.S. oil falls to 3-week low, China slowdown weighs
* Gold firm on fund inflows; China, Ukraine worries support
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt gains marginally after $40 bln housing deal; Gulf mixed
* Libya says halts tanker outside rebel port; rebels deny it
* Syria among 'most dangerous places on Earth' for children -UNICEF
* Libya key source for illicit arms, fueling conflicts: UN envoy
* Freed nuns reach Damascus as prisoner exchange continues
* Senior Palestinian official killed in Lebanon -state media
* Cyprus central bank head who led Cyprus through bailout quits
* Netanyahu, showing seized rockets, says Iran fooling the world
* Iran warns Austrian embassy over Ashton meeting with rights activists-IRNA
* Greece to commission feasibility study for Mediterranean gas pipeline
* Israel open to joint missile defence with Jordan, Egypt
* Libya restarts production at key El Sharara oilfield
* Syrian forces committing war crimes in Yarmouk siege - Amnesty
* Indonesia c.bank seeks primary dealer to build IILM sukuk market
* Japan's SMBC starts Islamic finance business in Malaysia
TURKEY
* Turkish cleric says Erdogan risking decade of reforms -FT
* Turkish "coup" convicts freed amid political turmoil
* Turkish lira falls as Ukraine crisis unsettles markets
* Pro-Kurdish party says nationalist attacks threaten Turkish poll
* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $84 mln
* RESEARCH ALERT-Pegasus: Erste Group starts with hold
* Update-Moody's requests comment on approach to rating Turkish residential mortgage pools
* Turkish banks' January profit down 43.9 pct - watchdog
* Turkish Airlines January-February passengers rise 22% to 7.8 million
* Turkish January industrial output up 1.1 pct month-on-month
* Turkey's Anadolu Efes 2013 net profit 2.61 bln lira
* Turkey's Dogan Holding 2013 loss 38.1 mln lira
* RESEARCH ALERT-Pegasus Hava: Renaissance Capital cuts target price
EGYPT
* Egypt's EFG seeks more investment banking revenue from abroad
* Huge housing deal may signal Gulf investment push into Egypt
* Egyptian urban annual inflation slows to 9.8 pct
* Egypt's Juhayna Food Industries says to appeal chairman's sentence
* Egypt to permit cement companies to use coal for energy-minister
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai Intl revives Mauser sale, scraps larger selloff-sources
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudis keep April crude supply steady to 2 Asia buyers -sources
* Saudi protester jailed for 10 years over Twitter messages
* Saudi retailer Alhokair eyes U.S., UK buys; plans debut sukuk
* Saudi Arabia rejects Maliki's charges on funding Iraqi militants
QATAR
* Spurning Gulf Arab pressure, Qatar says foreign policy "non-negotiable"
* Qatar's Doha Insurance to launch $120 mln rights issue March 17
KUWAIT
* Kuwait cuts April crude OSP for Asia by 30 cents -traders
* Kuwait budget spending up 8 pct yr/yr in April-Jan, below full-year plan
* New CEO of Kuwait's NBK backs bank's regional strategy
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's GFH to start $3 bln Tunisia project
NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. stocks ended little changed in light volume on Monday, with traders eyeing a Federal Reserve meeting expected to result in a rate increase later this week.
LONDON, March 13 Cyprus will try again to push through the sale of a minority stake in state telecoms company Cyta, Finance Minister Harris Georgiades said on Monday. "We are finding it difficult (to privatise Cyta)...", Georgiades said at an event at the London School of Economics. "But we will have another go."