INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks give ground, copper takes a
spill
* U.S. oil falls to $100 on China bond concern, stockpiles
* Gold holds gains near 4-month high on safe-haven demand
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt climbs on talk of Sisi presidential
bid; Qatar drops as IQ goes ex-div
* India to slash Iran oil imports to meet nuclear deal
parameters- sources
* Libyan parliament sacks PM after tanker escapes rebel-held
port
* Ukraine appeals to West as Crimea turns to Russia
* Rouhani has not increased freedoms in Iran, UN chief says
* Shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missiles flow abroad from
Libya -UN
* Syrian forces advance to edge of rebel border town
* Israel says regrets killing of Jordanian judge
* Lebanon's snow-free ski resorts push economy downhill
* Anti-corruption chief appointed to head Cyprus central
bank
* Al Qaeda hijacks spirit of Syria revolt three years on
* U.N. anti-drugs chief praises Iran fight despite
executions
TURKEY
* Death of Turkish boy hurt in protests rekindles unrest
across country
* Swiss to ask European court to review genocide denial case
* Turkish lira weakens, dollars hoarded ahead of elections
* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids
$70 mln
* Turkish central bank sells 1 bln lira in repo, bids 1.97
bln
* RESEARCH ALERT-Coca Cola Icecek: Nomura cuts price target
* RESEARCH ALERT-Anadolu Efes: Nomura cuts price target
EGYPT
* Bomb explodes near Israeli embassy in Cairo, no one hurt
* Egyptian security forces kill "terrorist" in Cairo
shoot-out
* Egypt's Moussa: political future possible for Brotherhood
* Egyptian court drops verdict against Juhayna Food
Industries
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE's NBAD predicts loan growth of 8-10 pct in 2014
* Emirates REIT to raise $135 mln in first Dubai IPO since
2009
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Feb inflation at 2.6 pct, highest since
Jan 2011
* UAE's NBAD picks banks for five-year Aussie bond-IFR
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Aramco to produce gas for phosphate project, power
plant
* Saudi Arabia's Feb crude oil output inches up to 9.849 mln
bpd - source
QATAR
* Consortium led by Spain's FCC gets Doha Metro contract
* Reuters Insider - Qatar's ambitious World Cup goal
* Qatar sells Q2 condensate at lower premiums -sources
KUWAIT
* Kuwait Petroleum eyes stake in IOC's Paradip refinery-PTI
in Economic Times
BAHRAIN
* Bomb wounds two policemen in Bahraini Shi'ite village
OMAN
* Mill in Oman tenders for 60,000 tonnes wheat
* Oman c.bank tells lenders to avoid conflicts of interest