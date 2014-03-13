MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares on defensive as China fear shakes commodities
* Brent firms above $108 on supply risks, demand outlook
* Gold near 6-mth high as Ukraine, China prompt safe-haven bids
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf shares tumble as emerging markets selling triggers exposure cut
* EU moves toward sanctions on Russians; Obama meets Ukraine PM
* Israel bombs Gaza militants after intensive rocket fire
* Algerian premier to quit to run Bouteflika election campaign - source
* Libyan PM flees country after tanker escapes rebel-held port
* Iran hosts Syria conference of Assad sympathisers
* Gulf Arab rift has no effect on central bankers meet -Kuwait
* OPEC, unlike U.S., raises 2014 global oil demand view
* Kurdistan tourist towns last resort for Iraqi refugees
TURKEY
* Turkish protester, police officer die in day of clashes -media
* Turkish president approves closure of schools run by Erdogan rival
* Collapse of coup trial unnerves Turks as Erdogan switches tack
* Reuters Insider - Market Pulse: Turkey - it's the economy, stupid
* Turkish c.bank sells $50 mln in forex-selling auction
* Turkish c.bank injects 26 bln lira in repo, bids 51.34 bln
* Turkish Feb automotive output down 11 percent - association
* Turkish Jan c/a deficit narrows to $4.88 bln, below f'cast
EGYPT
* Egypt says two Brotherhood members arrested in the Gulf
* Kerry says will decide shortly on resuming aid to Egypt
* Tanker coming from Libyan rebel port entered Egyptian waters-minister
* Smuggled Egyptian antiquities to be returned from U.S. - minister
* Egypt ministry to consider removing wheat tender hurdles
* Egypt's finance minister sees GDP growing slower than expected
* U.S. data centre firm in venture with Egyptian telecoms tycoon
* RESEARCH ALERT-ETEL: naeem raises target price
* Egyptian pound steady at central bank dollar sale
* Telecom Egypt expects mobile licence in March or April
* Egypt's Medinet Nasr posts net profit of 187 mln EGP
* Telecom Egypt posts net profit of 2.96 billion EGP in 2013
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE summons Iraq ambassador over Saudi "terrorism" charge
* Sharjah ruler approves 7 pct rise in government spending in 2014
SAUDI ARABIA
* Reuters Insider - Inside Hedge Funds: Saudi Arabia, Panama to lead frontier
* TABLE-Saudi Feb inflation edges down to 2.8 pct y/y
* Saudi listing of Brotherhood as terrorist group complicates Gulf ties
QATAR
* Qatar bank lending growth rebounds in January
KUWAIT
* Kuwait c.bank sees GDP growth of up to 3.5 pct in 2014
OMAN
* Iran says seals gas export deal with Oman
* Oman c.bank says no quick introduction of Islamic instruments
* TABLE-Oman January inflation eases to 1.2 pct y/y
