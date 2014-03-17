UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI, March 17 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares under pressure as diplomatic tensions rise on Crimea
* Brent rises by more than $1 ahead of Crimea referendum
* Gold rises for 5th day on safe-haven bids amid Ukraine crisis
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Emaar boosts Dubai but Ukraine hurts rest of region
* Saudi c.bank: China yuan good diversifier, but far from reserve currency {MEAST-INVM]
* Kerry urges Abbas to make 'tough decisions' on peace
* Syrian forces fully control rebel stronghold near Lebanon
* Tanker that loaded oil in Libyan rebel port still in Med -minister
* Iran pursuing banned items for nuclear, missile work -US official
* Iran's Zarif expects "tougher" round of nuclear talks with world powers
EGYPT
* Coal is no solution to Egypt's energy woes-Environment Minister
* Egypt to accept offers of imported rice in procurement tenders
* Egypt says food subsidy bill to be $4.31 billion - report
* Egyptian militants outwit army in Sinai battlefield
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* UAE, Abu Dhabi roll over $20 bln of Dubai's debt
* Dubai's Emaar expects listing of retail unit within months -chairman
* TABLE-Dubai Feb inflation at 2.6 pct y/y, highest since Dec 2009
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi c.bank: China yuan good diversifier, but far from reserve currency
* Virgin Mobile Middle East plans Saudi launch by June
* Saudi c.bank gov says rates reasonable, no impact from Fed
* Saudi 2014 economic growth of 4.4 pct achievable - cbank gov
QATAR
* TABLE-Housing rents boost Qatar Feb inflation to 2.7 pct y/y
OMAN
* First half of Omantel share sale 1.99 times subscribed
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
