DUBAI, March 19
affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS -Asian shares in cautious start before Fed
review
* U.S. oil climbs more than $1/bbl on strong equities,
Ukraine
* Gold steadies after fall; equities watched
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai jumps on Emaar breakout; oil weighs
on Saudi stocks
* Ukraine crisis not seen hurting Iran nuclear talks -EU
* Protests flare across Lebanon against 'siege' of border
town
* U.S. shuts Syrian embassy, consulates, orders diplomats
out
* Iran oil exports show steady increase as Asia buys more
* Libyan rebel leader calls US Navy "pirates" after tanker
seized
* Algeria's Bouteflika plans constitution amendments,
economic reforms
* War crimes evidence in Syria solid enough for indictment -
UN
* Israel says might not carry out Palestinian prisoner
release
* ANALYSIS-Could Iran's Arak reactor be "de-fanged" to ease
bomb fears?
* Syria chemical weapons store attacked by rockets-sources
TURKEY
* Moody's reviews for downgrade the ratings of 10 Turkish
banks
* Turkish assets gain as central bank keeps policy tight
* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction
* SOCAR Turkey secures financing from Denizbank for Star
refinery
* Turkey treasury zero-coupon bond yield below forecast at
auction
* RESEARCH ALERT-Turkish Airlines: Barclays cuts target
price
* RESEARCH ALERT-ENKA Insaat: Renaissance Capital raises to
buy
EGYPT
* Hamas calls Egypt blockade a "crime against humanity"
* Egypt buys 175,000 T Russian, U.S., Romanian wheat
* Egyptian court jails policeman linked to Islamist deaths
* Egypt security forces prevent Islamist news conference
* Egypt's Oriental Weavers raises dividend after 30 pct
profit rise
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Air Lease announces placement of new Boeing 777-300ER with
Emirates
* Morgan Stanley advises Dubai's Emaar on plans to list
retail arm
* Dubai's Arabtec triples net profit, resumes dividend
payments
* Emirates Steel cuts banks, pricing as loan oversubscribed
SAUDI ARABIA
* Russia's Lukoil hopeful of new gas deal in Saudi Empty
Quarter
* Saudi switch to efficient power plants to save 550,000 b/d
crude-SEC head
* Saudi Arabia says Qatar must change policy to end security
spat - media
QATAR
* Qatar to sign projects worth up to $50 bln in 2014 -c.bank
* Qatar 2022 World Cup committee denies wrongdoing
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Gulf Bank names Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno as CEO
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain fund Mumtalakat plans no bonds in 2014, to pay off
small loan
