DUBAI, March 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, bond yields jolted higher by Fed talk

* Brent oil falls as Russian supply worries easeCLc1LCOc1

* Gold hits 3-week low on Fed, firm U.S. dollar

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Blue chips lift Kuwait, Egypt; Gulf muted

* Libya asks U.N., world for help after wave of bombings, violence

* Israel approves 184 new settlement homes

* BP-led consortium awards $841 mln contracts for Shah Deniz project

* Iran, 6 powers lock horns over nuclear reactor that could yield plutonium

* African Development Bank to lend Tunisia $2.1 billion

* Syrian rebels seize prison near Jordan and free inmates -activists

* Recovery of South Sudan oil output to take time -official

* Morocco gets record tourists, receipts slip

* Algeria grain harvest seen up by as much as 15 pct this season

* IASB looks to bridge gaps between Islamic, conventional accounting

* StanChart opens Islamic banking in Kenya, eyes region

TURKEY

* Turkish president contradicts Erdogan, dismissing foreign plot

* Rising violence stops repair of Iraq-Turkey oil pipeline

* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $69 mln

* Turkish Airlines denies carrying weapons to Nigeria

* U.N. aid convoy ready to enter Syria from Turkey for first time

* Turkish central bank sells 23 bln lira in repo, bids 45.56 bln lira

* Turkish central bank says inflation to increase until June

* Seven dead in shooting at Turkey statistics office - TV

EGYPT

* Two army officers, teenager killed in violence in Egypt

* Egypt central bank governor says foreign reserves to continue to rise

* Egypt pound strengthens on official market, weaker on black market

* Egypt's Citadel to sell Sudanese Egyptian Bank

* Swiss-listed Orascom warns on profit amid Egyptian instability

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Air Berlin says is in advanced strategic talks

* Two Abu Dhabi banks vie for Barclays UAE retail ops - sources

* Dubai says may establish sharia-compliant exim bank

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Central Bank Governor Fahad al-Mubarak

* ABB nets $110 million order for Saudi Arabia power infrastructure

QATAR

* Amnesty calls on FIFA to address Qatar workers' rights

* PROFILE-Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani

* Qatar issues tender for Doha Metro trains, tracks - sources

* Britain to receive Qatari LNG tanker on March 28

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain's GFH eyes share capital reduction, convertible sukuk (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)