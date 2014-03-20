PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 14
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, March 20 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, bond yields jolted higher by Fed talk
* Brent oil falls as Russian supply worries easeCLc1LCOc1
* Gold hits 3-week low on Fed, firm U.S. dollar
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Blue chips lift Kuwait, Egypt; Gulf muted
* Libya asks U.N., world for help after wave of bombings, violence
* Israel approves 184 new settlement homes
* BP-led consortium awards $841 mln contracts for Shah Deniz project
* Iran, 6 powers lock horns over nuclear reactor that could yield plutonium
* African Development Bank to lend Tunisia $2.1 billion
* Syrian rebels seize prison near Jordan and free inmates -activists
* Recovery of South Sudan oil output to take time -official
* Morocco gets record tourists, receipts slip
* Algeria grain harvest seen up by as much as 15 pct this season
* IASB looks to bridge gaps between Islamic, conventional accounting
* StanChart opens Islamic banking in Kenya, eyes region
TURKEY
* Turkish president contradicts Erdogan, dismissing foreign plot
* Rising violence stops repair of Iraq-Turkey oil pipeline
* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $69 mln
* Turkish Airlines denies carrying weapons to Nigeria
* U.N. aid convoy ready to enter Syria from Turkey for first time
* Turkish central bank sells 23 bln lira in repo, bids 45.56 bln lira
* Turkish central bank says inflation to increase until June
* Seven dead in shooting at Turkey statistics office - TV
EGYPT
* Two army officers, teenager killed in violence in Egypt
* Egypt central bank governor says foreign reserves to continue to rise
* Egypt pound strengthens on official market, weaker on black market
* Egypt's Citadel to sell Sudanese Egyptian Bank
* Swiss-listed Orascom warns on profit amid Egyptian instability
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Air Berlin says is in advanced strategic talks
* Two Abu Dhabi banks vie for Barclays UAE retail ops - sources
* Dubai says may establish sharia-compliant exim bank
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Central Bank Governor Fahad al-Mubarak
* ABB nets $110 million order for Saudi Arabia power infrastructure
QATAR
* Amnesty calls on FIFA to address Qatar workers' rights
* PROFILE-Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani
* Qatar issues tender for Doha Metro trains, tracks - sources
* Britain to receive Qatari LNG tanker on March 28
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain's GFH eyes share capital reduction, convertible sukuk (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
