DUBAI, April 6 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as Nasdaq slides; dollar eases on jobs data
* Crude oil prices gain on u.s. jobs data, libya doubt
* Gold rises over 1 pct on short-covering after U.S. payroll data
* Israel's Livni says U.S. should change role in mideast peace talks
* Boeing, GE say get U.S. license to sell spare parts to iran
* Iraq central bank says gold reserves reach 90 tonnes
* About half Syria's chemicals packed for removal, violence halts convoys
EGYPT
* Egypt pound at six-month low, weakens at c.bank sale, on black mkt
* Muslim Brotherhood urges Britain not to yield to foreign "pressure" over review
* Egypt business activity shrinks in March
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Deyaar approves 25 pct foreign ownership
* Delta, Etihad under scrutiny as EU probes foreign holdings in airlines
* Dubai buys stake in luxury hotel manager Kerzner
* New Dubai sukuk standards seek to clarify liability, rights
SAUDI ARABIA
* Maaden says secures $2 billion loan for phosphate plan
* Saudi court sentences al-Qaeda ideologue to death
KUWAIT
* Kuwaiti family exploring sale of americana food group
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain police, protesters clash after Shi'ite funeral
OMAN
* Oman February inflation falls to 0.6 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)