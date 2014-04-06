DUBAI, April 6 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall as Nasdaq slides; dollar eases on jobs data

* Crude oil prices gain on u.s. jobs data, libya doubt

* Gold rises over 1 pct on short-covering after U.S. payroll data

* Israel's Livni says U.S. should change role in mideast peace talks

* Boeing, GE say get U.S. license to sell spare parts to iran

* Iraq central bank says gold reserves reach 90 tonnes

* About half Syria's chemicals packed for removal, violence halts convoys

EGYPT

* Egypt pound at six-month low, weakens at c.bank sale, on black mkt

* Muslim Brotherhood urges Britain not to yield to foreign "pressure" over review

* Egypt business activity shrinks in March

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Deyaar approves 25 pct foreign ownership

* Delta, Etihad under scrutiny as EU probes foreign holdings in airlines

* Dubai buys stake in luxury hotel manager Kerzner

* New Dubai sukuk standards seek to clarify liability, rights

SAUDI ARABIA

* Maaden says secures $2 billion loan for phosphate plan

* Saudi court sentences al-Qaeda ideologue to death

KUWAIT

* Kuwaiti family exploring sale of americana food group

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain police, protesters clash after Shi'ite funeral

OMAN

* Oman February inflation falls to 0.6 pct (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)