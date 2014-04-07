DUBAI, April 7 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Japan tech shares slip; others relieved at U.S. jobs

* US crude slips on Libyan oil port stand-off agreement

* Gold climbs as US jobs data soothes interest rate fears

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Abu Dhabi's Aldar at 4-year high; Egypt hits 8-week low

* Libyan rebels, government agree to gradually reopen occupied oil ports

* Drugmaker GSK investigates alleged bribery in Iraq

* Blast kills at least 29 Syrian rebels in Homs -monitoring group

* Netanyahu vows retaliation after Palestinian treaty move

* Tunisia arrests Islamist militants after bomb mishap

* Navies of Iran, Pakistan to hold joint drill in Hormuz strait

* U.S. cautions citizens against travel via Baghdad airport due to "specific threat"

* SUKUK PIPELINE - Issue plans around the world

EGYPT

* Egyptian law shielding state deals set to go to cabinet - minister

* Egypt says has resolved dispute with developer SODIC

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai gold exchange to introduce spot gold contract in June

* Dubai gold centre to tighten sourcing supervision

* TABLE-Dubai Q1 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q1 earnings estimates

* Dubai's Emirates REIT expands IPO due to strong demand

* Abu Dhabi's Aldar considers eventual IPO of property management unit

* Fourth Iranian held in UAE over businessman's kidnap-source

* Barclays to sell UAE retail ops to Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank for $177 mln

* Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital sells stake in AerLift Leasing

SAUDI ARABIA

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q1 earnings estimates

* Saudi's Almarai Q1 profit rises 7.3 pct, misses estimates

* Saudi's Jarir Q1 net up 11.3 pct despite slower sales growth

* Saudi Hollandi Bank Q1 net profit rises 20 pct

* Saudi's Riyad Bank Q1 net profit rise 13.5 pct

KUWAIT

* TABLE-Kuwait Q1 earnings estimates

* Kuwait's Americana chairman says unaware of potential stake sale

* Kuwait's NIG says signs MoU to sell 30 pct of Noor for $99 mln

QATAR

* TABLE-Qatar Q1 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* Car bomb explodes in Bahrain capital, F1 race unaffected

* TABLE-Bahrain Q1 arnings estimates

* Bahrain's Investcorp tie-up targets European distressed debt

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman Q1 earnings estimates

(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)