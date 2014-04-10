UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
DUBAI, April 10 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise as Fed minutes soothe sentiment
* U.S. crude oil up on spike in gas demand, technical trade
* Gold holds near 2-week high on easing rate hike fears
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf mkts rise, China worries weigh on Saudi petchems
* U.S. may test influence at U.N. by denying visa to Iran envoy
* Netanyahu orders cutback in contacts with Palestinian Authority
* Iran, six powers seek to narrow "significant gaps" in nuclear talks
* Jordan to issue $1 billion of bonds in July -central bank chief
* Hezbollah confident in Assad, West resigned to stalemate
* Libya's oil guards take control of Hariga port, Zueitina pending
* Iraq minister sees deal soon with Kurds on oil exports
TURKEY
* Election board rejects Turkish opposition call for Ankara re-run
* Turkey's humbled secular opposition seeks to shed elitist image
* Turkey's Sabanci sells Sasa unit to Indorama Ventures for $62 mln
* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $75 mln
* Turkey Eurobond almost completes foreign borrowing for the year
* Turkey's Oyak eyes cement acquisitions in Europe, Africa
* Turkey's TAB Gida plans share sale, hires JP Morgan, Jefferies
* Update-Moody's:No impact on ratings due to new series of notes to be issued by Garanti Diversified Payment Rights Finance Company
* Turkish central bank sells 20 bln lira in repo, bids 30.39 bln
* RESEARCH ALERT-BIM: Oyak Securities cuts to market perform
* Turkey's vehicle sales shrink by 30 pct in March -association
* RESEARCH ALERT-Halkbank: SocGen cuts to hold
EGYPT
* x-Egypt's Citadel Capital says rights issue fully subscribed
* U.S. targets Egypt militant group Ansar Bayt al-Maqdis
* Egypt to announce steps on subsidy reform before next month's election - minister
* Egypt arrests journalist said to work for Al Jazeera - agency
* Egypt pound weakens at c.bank dollar sale, on black mkt
* Egypt's Pioneers Holding 2013 profit rises 37 percent
* New refinery promises some relief to Egypt fuel crisis
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Dubai's Marka eyes fashion, retail growth across Gulf
* Brazil's BRF raises stake in Abu Dhabi's Federal Foods
* Dubai developer Nakheel's Q1 net profit rises 28 pct
* BRIEF-Austal says co awarded contract from Abu Dhabi National Oil to design and construct two ferries
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi's Khodari says labour reform impact to start fading in H2
* Saudi Arabia's NCB names advisers for share sale
* Saudi telco regulator to re-tender piggyback mobile licence
* Saudi authorities asked to allow school sport for girls - agency
* Second-in-line to Saudi throne denounces banks -media
* Saudi records 11 cases of MERS virus in Jeddah
* Saudi British Bank Q1 profit rises 14 pct
QATAR
* Qatar National Bank first-quarter net profit rises 13.7 pct
KUWAIT
* Kuwait hopes for remedy to Gulf row over Qatar soon
OMAN
* Oman plans LPG plant aimed at local market (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
