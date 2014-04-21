UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI, April 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* Brent dips towards $109 after steep gains, Ukraine supports
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks subdued on Ukraine caution in holiday-thinned trade
* PRECIOUS-Gold inches up as Ukraine tensions stoke safe-haven buying
* Influential cleric attempts to soothe Gulf rift
* Iran, world powers to start work on nuclear drafts next month
* Technical problems delay reopening of Libya's Zueitina oil port - minister
EGYPT
* Gunmen kill 2 Egyptian policemen near Cairo, court jails Islamists
* Former army chief, leftist are only candidates in Egypt presidential poll
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* ADCB to buy $122.5 mln SME loan portfolio from Mubadala GE
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi SABIC profit slips in Q1, CEO says must expand abroad
* Saudi Savola Group Q1 profit rises 43 percent
* Saudi's Khodari Q1 net up on auction but operating profit plunges
* Saudi Electricity Q1 net loss widens 39 pct on higher costs
* Saudi's Kingdom Holding Q1 net profit up 15 pct on investment income
* Saudi Arabia announces jump in new cases of deadly MERS virus
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's Zain says sued for $4.5 bln over Iraq telco buy
* Kuwaiti papers suspended over "plot" tape stories - editors
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain March inflation drops to 2.3 pct
* Bahrain's GIB plans 2 bln Saudi Riyal note issue (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources