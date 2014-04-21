BRIEF-Harte Hanks files for non-timely 10-K
DUBAI, April 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks subdued in holiday thin trade, Ukraine tensions mount
* Brent oil falls as Ukraine, Russia seek to end violence
* Gold inches up as Ukraine tensions stoke safe-haven buying
* Iran, world powers to start work on nuclear drafts next month
* Turkey Twitter accounts appear blocked after Erdogan court action
* Influential cleric attempts to soothe Gulf rift
* Air strikes in Yemen kill 40 al Qaeda militants in two days
* Syria's Assad pays Easter visit to recaptured Christian town
EGYPT
* Ex-army chief, leftist to run for Egyptian presidency
* Egypt estimates local wheat crop at 9 million tonnes
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* ADCB to buy $122.5 mln SME loan portfolio from Mubadala GE
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia announces jump in new cases of deadly MERS virus
* Saudi's Kingdom Holding Q1 net profit up 15 pct on investment income
* Saudi Electricity Q1 net loss widens 39 pct on higher costs
* Saudi SABIC profit slips in Q1, CEO says must expand abroad
* Saudi's SABIC says natural gas shortage limiting domestic growth
* Saudi's Khodari Q1 net up on auction but operating profit plunges
* Saudi Savola Group Q1 profit rises 43 percent
KUWAIT
* Kuwaiti newspapers suspended over "plot" tape stories
* Kuwait's Zain says sued for $4.5 bln over Iraq telco buy
BAHRAIN
* TABLE-Bahrain March inflation drops to 2.3 pct
* Bahrain's GIB plans 2 bln Saudi riyal note issue (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
