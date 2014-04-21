DUBAI, April 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks subdued in holiday thin trade, Ukraine tensions mount

* Brent oil falls as Ukraine, Russia seek to end violence

* Gold inches up as Ukraine tensions stoke safe-haven buying

* Iran, world powers to start work on nuclear drafts next month

* Turkey Twitter accounts appear blocked after Erdogan court action

* Influential cleric attempts to soothe Gulf rift

* Air strikes in Yemen kill 40 al Qaeda militants in two days

* Syria's Assad pays Easter visit to recaptured Christian town

EGYPT

* Ex-army chief, leftist to run for Egyptian presidency

* Egypt estimates local wheat crop at 9 million tonnes

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* ADCB to buy $122.5 mln SME loan portfolio from Mubadala GE

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia announces jump in new cases of deadly MERS virus

* Saudi's Kingdom Holding Q1 net profit up 15 pct on investment income

* Saudi Electricity Q1 net loss widens 39 pct on higher costs

* Saudi SABIC profit slips in Q1, CEO says must expand abroad

* Saudi's SABIC says natural gas shortage limiting domestic growth

* Saudi's Khodari Q1 net up on auction but operating profit plunges

* Saudi Savola Group Q1 profit rises 43 percent

KUWAIT

* Kuwaiti newspapers suspended over "plot" tape stories

* Kuwait's Zain says sued for $4.5 bln over Iraq telco buy

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain March inflation drops to 2.3 pct

* Bahrain's GIB plans 2 bln Saudi riyal note issue (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)