UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
DUBAI, April 22 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares supported on Wall St gains, Ukraine a risk
* Oil futures range-bound in low volumes, eyes on Ukraine
* Gold extends losses to 4th session; fund outflows continue
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai surges on Emaar, Arabtec dividend speculation
* Pakistan's MCB drops plans to buy Islamic bank, to set up own unit
* U.S. says has indications toxic chemical used in Syria this month
* Syria calls presidential vote, defying Assad's opponents
* Iran admits nuclear agency reshuffle to pave way for 5+1 talks
* Arab banks see Middle East opportunities as some global banks scale back
* Iran to cut gasoline subsidy this week, in test of Rouhani's support
* About 55 al Qaeda militants killed in Yemen air strikes on Sunday - interior ministry
* Libya's constitution-drafting body starts work
* Moroccan inflation steady at annual 0.4 percent in March
TURKEY
* Turkish lira weakens, central bank policy eyed
* Turkey end-March central govt debt stock 598.2 bln lira
* Turkish central bank sells $50 mln in forex auction, bids $99 mln
* Turkish central bank sells 7 bln lira in repo, bids 13.53 bln lira
* Iraq-Turkey pipeline unusable due to persistent attacks - Turkish min
* Turkey's Ziraat Bank Q1 profit likely rose 10 pct -CEO
EGYPT
* Egypt to lift natural gas prices for homes, businesses
* Egypt signs deals to buy 4.25 mln T wheat domestically
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Q1 net profit up 20.4 pct on higher lending
* Aldar launches new Abu Dhabi developments worth $1.4 bln
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia sentences eight to death for 2003 attacks -SPA
* Saudi Arabia replaces health minister amid MERS virus fears
* Saudi Arabia's Mobily Q1 net profit rises 4.5 pct, misses estimates
* Saudi Telecom profits jump as overseas losses fall
* Saudi retailer Alhokair Q4 net profit climbs 40 pct
QATAR
* Qatar reviewing number of stadiums to build for World Cup
KUWAIT
* Kuwait's stock exchange takes step towards delayed IPO
* Kuwaiti firm Zain's profit up 8 pct on gains in Iraq, at home
* Kuwait central bank warns against rising govt expenditure - state news agency
OMAN
* Oman's Bank Sohar Q1 net jumps 31 pct
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources