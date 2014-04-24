UPDATE 4-Oil prices rise on talk of OPEC cut extension, inventories in focus
* Analysts expect rise in U.S. crude stockpiles (Updates prices)
DUBAI, April 24 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Apple shares jump 8 pct, Asian stocks lag
* Brent climbs, stays above $109 on Ukraine tensions
* Gold holds near 2-1/2 month low as equities rally
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Earnings lift UAE mkts but weigh on Qatar, Saudi
* U.S. says 'disappointed' by Palestinian unity deal
* U.S. sharply criticizes Iran's election to U.N. committee
* Hamas, Abbas's PLO announce reconciliation agreement
* U.N. chief demands Security Council action on Syria
* Turkey's Erdogan offers condolences for 1915 killings of Armenians
* Pakistan raises $1.1 billion from first 3G, 4G auction
* Political deadlock blocks election of Lebanese president
* Iraq's southern oil exports on track for record in April
* Libya expects $8 bln deficit in 2014 after oil shutout
EGYPT
* Two policemen, militant killed in Egypt
* New law to lure investors to Egypt could feed corruption, critics say
* Egypt pounds weakens at official rate, strengthens on black market
* Billions needed to upgrade Egypt's power grid as summer crunch looms
* Paying for giant Nile dam itself, Ethiopia thwarts Egypt but takes risks
* Serendipity aids Egypt in struggle to recover stolen heritage
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* Transurban in $6.6 bln deal to buy Queensland Motorways
* Union willing to enter negotiations to aid Etihad-Alitalia talks
* Dubai's Emaar Properties says profits to quadruple by 2018
* New Issue-Mubadala prices $750 mln 2022 bond
* Dubai's DHCOG to make $319 mln early debt repayment
* No property bubble looms in Abu Dhabi, executives say
* UAE lender FGB Q1 net profit rises 27 pct, beats estimates
* Dubai Financial Market Q1 net profit soars as trading recovers
* Dubai's Drake and Scull wins $40 mln Algeria contract
* IFR-Abu Dhabi's TAQA picks banks for bond roadshow
* Dubai Investments expects Q1 net profit to rise 26 pct
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi prince says Gulf states must balance threat from Iran
* Saudi Telecom picks banks for debut sukuk issue - sources
* Saudi Arabia reports 11 new cases of MERS virus, first in Mecca
QATAR
* Qatar's Masraf Al Rayan Q1 net climbs 8 pct, beats estimates
KUWAIT
* TABLE-Kuwait inflation edges up to 3.0 pct y/y in March
* Kuwait's Al Madina files for protection, uncertain of viability
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain says expels representative of Shi'ite Ayatollah Sistani
OMAN
* Omani govt raises $530 mln from sale of 19 pct of Omantel
(Compiled by Dubai newsroom)
