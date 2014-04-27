DUBAI, April 27 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, dollar slide on Ukraine scare; gold rises
* Oil slips on profit taking, Ukraine crisis priced in for now
* Gold rises on ukraine worries, weaker U.S. equities
* Palestinian unity government will recognise Israel - Abbas
* 28 killed in attack on Shi'ite political rally in Sraq
EGYPT
* Activists rally in Cairo against law curbing demonstrations
* Woman killed in clash between Egypt's Brotherhood, security forces
* Egypt discovers first case of potentially deadly mers virus
* Egypt's army says has "complete control" over Sinai peninsula
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* First Dubai IPO in five years sees surge of interest as economy booms
* Dubai's DP World in talks with banks for $3 bln loan - sources
* Booming Dubai boosts lender ENBD'S Q1 profit but bad loans drag
* ENBD needs to see more dubai world progress to reclassify exposure
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi Arabia says MERS virus cases top 300, 5 more die
* Saudi telco's minority investors to get compensation - decree
QATAR
* FIFA probe into qatar world cup vote may be over by june
KUWAIT
* Kuwaiti parliament seeks to question prime minister on housing
* Kuwait 2013 current account surplus shrinks 8 pct to $72 bln
* Kuwait Finance House CEO steps down - sources (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)