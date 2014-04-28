DUBAI, April 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares stutter on Ukraine tension, event risk

* Brent nudges up near $110 on Ukraine tensionsCLc1LCOc1

* Gold at 1-1/2 week high on safe-haven bids on Ukraine

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets weak but Dubai, Saudi rise

* Lebanon's Audi says Q1 net profit $85.8 mln

* Libyan oil port Zueitina to re-open after damage assessed

* Sectarian strife threatens Iraq ahead of election

* Syria misses self-imposed deadline for destroying chemical arms

* Netanyahu tells Abbas to 'tear up' pact with Hamas

* Zarif says most Iranians support nuclear deal with West

* US concerned about Iran missiles, committed to Gulf security

* Signs of new natural gas field found off Israel coast

EGYPT

* Egypt sees deficit at 14-14.5 pct of GDP next fiscal year

* Sisi urges big vote in Egyptian election; Islamists urge boycott

* Egyptian judge to rule on mass death sentence

* Egypt's Citadel sells stake in Sudanese Egyptian Bank

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Air Berlin asks shareholders for cash after 2013 loss

* Abu Dhabi government fund backing Etisalat's Maroc Tel buy - sources

* UAE regulator cuts minimum sukuk size, eases securities borrowing

* UAE Etisalat profit rises as revenue and subscribers grow

* Dubai's Aramex Q1 net profit climbs 14 pct on higher revenues

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia has 26 more cases of MERS virus, 10 dead

* Saudi PetroRabigh says oil unit back after maintenance

QATAR

* Qatar Airways bid for extra Manila flights rejected - Inquirer

* Industries Qatar Q1 net profit falls 38 pct

* Qatar's Nakilat Q1 profit rises 17 pct

KUWAIT

* Kuwait signs LNG import deal with Qatargas

* Kuwait issues new rules for increasing company stakes

* Kuwait Finance House says CEO to retire from May 1 - bourse statement

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain sentences eight people to life for policeman bomb death

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman Q1 earnings estimates