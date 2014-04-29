DUBAI, April 29 Here are some factors that may
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares, major currencies cautious
before key events
* Brent crude tumbles as Libya exports rise; WTI gap narrows
* Gold below $1,300, strong US data offsets Ukraine tensions
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets dip as retail investors book
profits
* Libya says Jordan to handover jailed Islamist to get
kidnapped ambassador
* 50 killed in bomb attack on rally, police and troops
voting in Iraq
* Tunisia's currency reserves fall to record low
* Libya prepares to start oil exports at 2nd eastern port
* Libyan PM attacks central bank governor as political
turmoil rages
* With rare speech, Algeria's ailing Bouteflika starts new
term
* London-based RiverCrossing debuts with Islamic real estate
fund
* MSCI to cut weights of some Qatar, UAE stocks -document
* Pakistan eyes sovereign sukuk issue after June budget
* War-ravaged Syria may face worst wheat harvest in 40 years
TURKEY
* Turkish central bank sells $40 mln in forex auction, bids
$70 mln
* Teliasonera says hopes U.S. court ruling helps resolve
Turkcell deadlock
* Turkish central bank sells 6 bln lira in repo, bids 11.55
bln lira
* Turkish April consumer confidence rises 7.9 pct
EGYPT
* Egyptian court sentences top Muslim Brotherhood leader to
death
* Egypt's central bank keeps key rates unchanged
* Egypt's Arabian Cement to announce IPO price on May 10
* About 50 mummies discovered in Egypt's Valley of the Kings
* Cairo court bans group that helped topple Mubarak
* Beltone Financial granted Egypt's first ETF licence
* Egyptian pound's official, black market rates weaken
* Illegal housing boom is big challenge for Egypt's leader
* Egypt's Al Nouran sugar project secures Islamic financing
* Egypt sees deficit at 14-14.5 pct of GDP next fiscal year
if no reforms implemented
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* PAL ties up with Etihad Airways - Inquirer
* UAE lender NBAD warns over falling margins as it posts
flat profit
* Emaar may list malls unit on Dubai Financial Market
-sources
* UAE's Etisalat secures 3.2 bln euro loan for Maroc Telecom
buy
* Italy banks mull converting Alitalia's debt into
equity-source
* OPEC relaxed on shale impact, says UAE
* Air Berlin to step up restructuring to return to profit
* Dubai airport passenger traffic up 7.5 pct y/y in March
* Dubai's DP World Q1 consolidated container volume up 9.1
pct
* UAE cooling firm Tabreed's Q1 net profit rises 22 percent
SAUDI ARABIA
* TABLE-Saudi March bank lending growth rebounds from 2-year
low, M3 up
QATAR
* Qatar's Al Jazeera files $150 million damages claim with
Egypt
OMAN
* Jindal Steel And Power says Jindal shadeed commissions 2
mtpa integrated steel plant in Oman
* HSBC's Oman unit posts 46 pct Q1 profit slump
