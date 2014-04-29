DUBAI, April 29 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares, major currencies cautious before key events

* Brent crude tumbles as Libya exports rise; WTI gap narrows

* Gold below $1,300, strong US data offsets Ukraine tensions

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf markets dip as retail investors book profits

* Libya says Jordan to handover jailed Islamist to get kidnapped ambassador

* 50 killed in bomb attack on rally, police and troops voting in Iraq

* Tunisia's currency reserves fall to record low

* Libya prepares to start oil exports at 2nd eastern port

* Libyan PM attacks central bank governor as political turmoil rages

* With rare speech, Algeria's ailing Bouteflika starts new term

* London-based RiverCrossing debuts with Islamic real estate fund

* MSCI to cut weights of some Qatar, UAE stocks -document

* Pakistan eyes sovereign sukuk issue after June budget

* War-ravaged Syria may face worst wheat harvest in 40 years

TURKEY

* Turkish central bank sells $40 mln in forex auction, bids $70 mln

* Teliasonera says hopes U.S. court ruling helps resolve Turkcell deadlock

* Turkish central bank sells 6 bln lira in repo, bids 11.55 bln lira

* Turkish April consumer confidence rises 7.9 pct

EGYPT

* Egyptian court sentences top Muslim Brotherhood leader to death

* Egypt's central bank keeps key rates unchanged

* Egypt's Arabian Cement to announce IPO price on May 10

* About 50 mummies discovered in Egypt's Valley of the Kings

* Cairo court bans group that helped topple Mubarak

* Beltone Financial granted Egypt's first ETF licence

* Egyptian pound's official, black market rates weaken

* Illegal housing boom is big challenge for Egypt's leader

* Egypt's Al Nouran sugar project secures Islamic financing

* Egypt sees deficit at 14-14.5 pct of GDP next fiscal year if no reforms implemented

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* PAL ties up with Etihad Airways - Inquirer

* UAE lender NBAD warns over falling margins as it posts flat profit

* Emaar may list malls unit on Dubai Financial Market -sources

* UAE's Etisalat secures 3.2 bln euro loan for Maroc Telecom buy

* Italy banks mull converting Alitalia's debt into equity-source

* OPEC relaxed on shale impact, says UAE

* Air Berlin to step up restructuring to return to profit

* Dubai airport passenger traffic up 7.5 pct y/y in March

* Dubai's DP World Q1 consolidated container volume up 9.1 pct

* UAE cooling firm Tabreed's Q1 net profit rises 22 percent

SAUDI ARABIA

* TABLE-Saudi March bank lending growth rebounds from 2-year low, M3 up

QATAR

* Qatar's Al Jazeera files $150 million damages claim with Egypt

OMAN

* Jindal Steel And Power says Jindal shadeed commissions 2 mtpa integrated steel plant in Oman

* HSBC's Oman unit posts 46 pct Q1 profit slump

